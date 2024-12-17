We have one goal: A hunger-free Pennsylvania.

To truly end hunger in Pennsylvania, it will take a commitment from the private, public, and nonprofit sectors to ensure the availability of a holistic array of interventions and supports to lift low-income families out of poverty.

At the Department of Human Services (DHS), we strive to provide all Pennsylvanians with access to healthy, nutritious food, which will improve their well-being, health, and independence. Pennsylvania will leverage the strength of our community and business partners; federal, state, and local resources; and innovations in the charitable food network to set the table for a hunger-free Pennsylvania.