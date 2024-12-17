Skip to agency navigation
    For nearly 1.7 million Pennsylvanians, food insecurity is a daily part of life. 

    Hunger is a symptom of the greater issue of poverty, a far too prevalent condition that touches both urban and rural areas of the commonwealth affecting families, children, older adults, and people with disabilities.

    We have one goal: A hunger-free Pennsylvania.

    To truly end hunger in Pennsylvania, it will take a commitment from the private, public, and nonprofit sectors to ensure the availability of a holistic array of interventions and supports to lift low-income families out of poverty.

    At the Department of Human Services (DHS), we strive to provide all Pennsylvanians with access to healthy, nutritious food, which will improve their well-being, health, and independence. Pennsylvania will leverage the strength of our community and business partners; federal, state, and local resources; and innovations in the charitable food network to set the table for a hunger-free Pennsylvania.

    Apply for SNAP

    Learn more about SNAP

    Food Programs

    Find Food Programs

    For Children & Families

    For Older Adults

    Food Banks & Pantries

    Governor's Food Security Partnership Report

    Accomplishments, innovations, and recommendations to support a clear path forward toward food security in the Commonwealth. 

    View the 2022 Report