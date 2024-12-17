Skip to agency navigation
    Aging & Physical Disabilities

    The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) administers services to older Pennsylvanians and adults with disabilities so they can live independently in their communities while accessing services and supports to help them live safely.

     

    If you are looking for programs and services for older Pennsylvanians beyond long-term care, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.

    Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL)

    DHS’ Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) offers programs and services for eligible older Pennsylvanians and adults 21 or older who have a physical disability that range from home- and community-based services to nursing facility-level medical care.

    Community HealthChoices

    If you’re 21 or older and eligible for Medicaid due to a physical disability or are an older adult with both Medicare and Medicaid and require long-term supports through because you need help with everyday personal tasks, you will be covered by Community HealthChoices (CHC).

    CHC will coordinate your care and coverage to improve the quality of your health care experience. The goal of CHC is to serve more people in communities rather than in facilities, giving them the opportunity to work, spend more time with their families, and experience greater indepence and an overall better quality of life.

     

    Aging Services

    ​Alternatives to Nursing Homes 
    Home and community-based services are available through the Office of Long-Term Living

    Community HealthChoices 
    Serving more people in communities rather than in facilities by providing necessary supports.

    ​LIFE 
    Information on the Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) program

    ​Long-Term Care Services 
    Wide range of assistive services provided to individuals based on their needs

    Disability Services

    ​Assistive Technology 
    Equipment that may aid in the assistance of children and adults with disabilities and functional limitations

    Services for Persons with Disabilities 
    Different programs and services for people who may need help in their day-to-day lives

    Personal Care Home Services 
    Services for people who may need help in their day-to-day lives

    ​Autism Services 
    Resources to enhance the quality of life and independence of Pennsylvanians with Autism Spectrum Disorder, as well as support for families

    ​Intellectual Disability Services 
    Eligibility, contact information, and resources for support and service

    State Centers
    Intermediate Care Facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities