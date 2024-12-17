Aging & Physical Disabilities

Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL)
DHS’ Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) offers programs and services for eligible older Pennsylvanians and adults 21 or older who have a physical disability that range from home- and community-based services to nursing facility-level medical care.
Community HealthChoices
If you’re 21 or older and eligible for Medicaid due to a physical disability or are an older adult with both Medicare and Medicaid and require long-term supports through because you need help with everyday personal tasks, you will be covered by Community HealthChoices (CHC).
CHC will coordinate your care and coverage to improve the quality of your health care experience. The goal of CHC is to serve more people in communities rather than in facilities, giving them the opportunity to work, spend more time with their families, and experience greater indepence and an overall better quality of life.
Aging Services
Alternatives to Nursing Homes
Home and community-based services are available through the Office of Long-Term Living
LIFE
Information on the Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) program
Long-Term Care Services
Wide range of assistive services provided to individuals based on their needs
Disability Services
Assistive Technology
Equipment that may aid in the assistance of children and adults with disabilities and functional limitations
Services for Persons with Disabilities
Different programs and services for people who may need help in their day-to-day lives
Personal Care Home Services
Services for people who may need help in their day-to-day lives
Autism Services
Resources to enhance the quality of life and independence of Pennsylvanians with Autism Spectrum Disorder, as well as support for families
Intellectual Disability Services
Eligibility, contact information, and resources for support and service
State Centers
Intermediate Care Facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities