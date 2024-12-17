​Electronic Visit Verification (EVV)

NOTICE - Beginning December 16, 2022, certain Provider Type and Specialty Combinations will see a new question on the Additional Information page when completing a provider enrollment application.
This information will also be displayed on the Provider Enrollment Summary. For additional information regarding this enrollment change, please see quick tip 264 on the Provider's Quick Tips page.
Section 12006 of the 21st Century CURES Act requires states to implement an EVV system for Medicaid-funded Personal Care Services (PCS) and for Home Health Care Services (HHCS). Additional information about the 21st Century CURES Act can be found on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) website and the EVV overview presentation.
What is Pennsylvania Doing to Implement an EVV System?
DHS is working with Gainwell Technologies and Sandata to develop an EVV system that will integrate with our existing Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS), PROMISe. DHS will be sending out regular updates on the progress of the implementation and will be reaching out to provider agencies with surveys, informational updates, and stakeholder briefings throughout the implementation process.
While DHS will offer the DHS EVV system to providers, Pennsylvania is using an open EVV system model. Providers may use their own EVV vendor/system as long as their system captures the six items required under the CURES Act and can interface with the DHS Aggregator (defined below). Technical specifications for alternative EVV systems to interface with the DHS Aggregator are available on the Alternate EVV page.
What Information Must the EVV System Collect?
The CURES Act requires that EVV systems must collect and verify the following:
- The type of service provided.
- The name of the individual receiving service.
- The date of service delivery.
- The location of service delivery.
- The name of the individual providing the service.
- The time the service begins and ends.