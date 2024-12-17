​Electronic Visit Verification (EVV)

NOTICE - Beginning December 16, 2022, certain Provider Type and Specialty Combinations will see a new question on the Additional Information page when completing a provider enrollment application.

This information will also be displayed on the Provider Enrollment Summary. For additional information regarding this enrollment change, please see quick tip 264 on the Provider's Quick Tips page.

Section 12006 of the 21st Century CURES Act requires states to implement an EVV system for Medicaid-funded Personal Care Services (PCS) and for Home Health Care Services (HHCS). Additional information about the 21st Century CURES Act can be found on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) website and the EVV overview presentation.