0000.A Read Me Pennsylvania Medicaid State Plan
0000.C Approved MAGI Conversion Plan
0000.D Presumptive Eligibility for Hospitals - Supporting Materials
0041 MAGI-Based Eligibility Groups
0043 MAGI-Based Income Methodologies
0044 Single State Agency A1-A3
0046 Citizenship and Immigration Status
0047 Presumptive Eligibility for Hospitals
Portal/Disaster SPAs note: SPAs submitted through the CMS MMDL and MACPro Portals, such as eligibility, Health Homes, cost sharing, and MAGI are not compatible with the current State Plan document. Therefore, these SPAs are listed here:
PA-22-0016 Postpartum CMS approval | PA-23-0001-A | SPA 24-0005
Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) State Plan