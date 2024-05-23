Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee of the Medical Assistance Advisory Committee

2025 Meeting Schedule
All Meetings from: 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Until further notice, all meetings of the MCDSS will be held remotely via online web access/teleconference. The links, phone numbers, access codes and other necessary information will be posted to the DHS website and distributed via listserv.
February 13, 2025
April 10, 2025
June 12, 2025
September 11, 2025
December 11, 2025
2024 Meeting Schedule
All meetings are scheduled from 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Due to the ongoing public health emergency, until further notice, all meetings of the MCDSS will be held remotely via online web access/teleconference. The links, phone numbers, access codes and other necessary information will be posted to the DHS website and distributed via listserv.
To report an absence from a scheduled meeting, please call the Bureau of Managed Care Operations at 717-772-6300
|February 8, 2024
|April 11, 2024
|June 13, 2024
|September 12, 2024
|December 5. 2024 at 1:00 p.m.
Subcommittee Members
|Member/Affiliation
|Mailing Address/Phone/Fax/Email
|Ellan Baumgartner
Regulatory Affairs Manager, Amerihealth Caritas Pennsylvania/Amerihealth Northeast/Keystone First Pennsylvania — Amerihealth Caritas Family of Companies
|Heather Shope
Operations Manager, Geisinger Health Plan
|Joseph Glinka (CHAIR)
Director, HealthChoices, Highmark Wholecare
|Kimberly Whetsell
Senior Director of Association Services, Pennsylvania Homecare Association
|Kearline Jones
Vice President, Government Relations & Compliance, Health Partners Plans
|Kiziann Powell
Pennsylvania Compliance Officer, United Healthcare Community Plan of Pennsylvania
|Lee Ann Moyer
Deputy Administrator Behavioral Health, Montgomery County Behavioral Health/Developmental Disabilities Department
|James Sharp
Children's Division Policy Director
|Melissa Reisinger
Executive Director, The Tuscarora Managed Care Alliance
|Deborah Wasilchak (VICE CHAIR)
Chief Government Contracts Officer, Community Care Behavioral Health Organization
|Jennifer Basom
Regional Manager, Medicaid, UPMC for You
|Rochelle Jackson
Consumer Subcommittee Representative
|Jay Pagni
Interim Vice President, Government Relations/Senior Director, External Relations and Business, PA Health & Wellness/Centene
|Gwendolyn Zander (EX-OFFICIO CO-CHAIR)
Bureau Director, Bureau of Managed Care Operations