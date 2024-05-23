Skip to agency navigation
    Councils & Committees

    Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee of the Medical Assistance Advisory Committee

    2025 Meeting Schedule

    All Meetings from: 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

    Until further notice, all meetings of the MCDSS will be held remotely via online web access/teleconference.

    February 13, 2025

    April 10, 2025

    June 12, 2025

    September 11, 2025

    December 11, 2025

    2024 Meeting Schedule

    All meetings are scheduled from 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m. 

    Due to the ongoing public health emergency, until further notice, all meetings of the MCDSS will be held remotely via online web access/teleconference.

    To report an absence from a scheduled meeting, please call the Bureau of Managed Care Operations at 717-772-6300

     

    February 8, 2024

    April 11, 2024

    June 13, 2024

    September 12, 2024

    December 5. 2024 at 1:00 p.m.

    Subcommittee Members

    Member/AffiliationMailing Address/Phone/Fax/Email
    Ellan Baumgartner 
    Regulatory Affairs Manager, Amerihealth Caritas Pennsylvania/Amerihealth Northeast/Keystone First Pennsylvania — Amerihealth Caritas Family of Companies
    Heather Shope
    Operations Manager, Geisinger Health Plan
    Joseph Glinka (CHAIR)
    Director, HealthChoices, Highmark Wholecare ​ 
    • Address: Four Gateway Center, 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 2100, Pittsburgh, PA  1522
    • Phone: (412) 255-1336
    • Fax: (412) 255-1336
    • Email: jglinka@highmarkwholecare.com
    Kimberly Whetsell ​ ​ 
    Senior Director of Association Services, Pennsylvania Homecare Association
    Kearline Jones
    Vice President, Government Relations & Compliance, Health Partners Plans
    Kiziann Powell
    Pennsylvania Compliance Officer, United Healthcare Community Plan of Pennsylvania
    • Address: The Wanamaker Building, Suite 400, 100 Penn Square East, Philadelphia, PA 19107
    • Phone: 215-832-4732  
    • Fax: 215-832-4701
    • Email: kiziann_powell@uhc.com
    Lee Ann Moyer
    Deputy Administrator Behavioral Health, Montgomery County Behavioral Health/Developmental Disabilities Department
    • Address: 1430 DeKalb Street, P.O. Box 311, Norristown,  PA   19404-0311
    • Phone: 610-292-4575 
    • Fax: 610-278-3683
    • Email: lmoyer@montcopa.org
    James Sharp
    Children's Division Policy Director
    • Address: 777 East Park Drive, Suite 300, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17111
    • Phone: (717) 525-4097
    • Fax: (717) 364-3287
    • Email: jsharp@paproviders.org
    Melissa Reisinger
    Executive Director, The Tuscarora Managed Care Alliance
    • Address: 425 Franklin Farm Lane, Human Services Building, Chambersburg, PA 17202
    • Phone: (717) 709-4332
    • Fax: (717) 264-0999
    • Email: mlreisinger@co.franklin.pa.us
    Deborah Wasilchak (VICE CHAIR)
    Chief Government Contracts Officer, Community Care Behavioral Health Organization
    • Address: One Chatham Center, Suite 700, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
    • Phone: (412) 395-1503
    • Fax: (412) 454-8631
    • Email: wasilchakds@ccbh.com
    Jennifer Basom
    Regional Manager, Medicaid, UPMC for You
    • Address: 200 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 100, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania 17011
    • Phone: (717) 319-8691
    • Email: basomjj@upmc.edu
    Rochelle Jackson
    Consumer Subcommittee Representative
    Jay Pagni
    Interim Vice President, Government Relations/Senior Director, External Relations and Business, PA Health & Wellness/Centene
    Gwendolyn Zander (EX-OFFICIO CO-CHAIR)
    Bureau Director, Bureau of Managed Care Operations
    • Address: P.O. Box 2675, 6th Floor Commonwealth Tower, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17105
    • Phone: (717) 772-6300
    • Fax: (717) 772-6328
    • Email: gzander@pa.gov

     