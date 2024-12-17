​Bureau of Policy, Planning, and Program Development

The bureau is responsible for performing a full range of behavioral health system and service planning as well as grant-funded program management functions.
This includes managed care design and development, service system design and development, policy and program development, state and county planning and human resource development. Commonly identified as “OMHSAS Policy,” the bureau coordinates legislative analysis, bulletin creation, regulation development and the issuance of regulatory waivers of mental health program licensing regulations and bulletins.
Divisions
Engages in legislative analysis, bulletin development, and developments proposed regulations. The division also reviews requests for regulatory waivers and issues approval/denials. The division also employees lead staff for policy and program development work addressing supportive employment, housing and peer support across the Commonwealth.
This Division oversees the behavioral health components of State Medicare Plan as well as the distribution of federal MA behavioral health funds and block grant funds. Staff support the Mental Health Planning Council and other stakeholder bodies that provide input to state planning. Staff also oversee compliance with the 1115 waiver Pennsylvania has from CMS for substance abuse treatment services, collaborates with DDAP to implement policy and quality of care standards, and works with the Behavioral Health Managed Care Organizations who oversee Medicaid funded services.
Contact
the Bureau
Director
Jill Stemple
P. O. Box 2675
Harrisburg, PA 17105-2675