Physical HealthChoices
Providing timely access to quality medical care through Pennsylvania's Medicaid program.Physical HealthChoices
Behavioral HealthChoices
Connecting people who receive Medicaid benefits with mental health and drug/alcohol services.Behavioral HealthChoices
Community HealthChoices
Serving more people in communities rather than in facilities by providing necessary supports.Community HealthChoices
Frequently Asked Questions about Medicaid
Medicaid covers a broad range of physical and behavioral health services, including doctor visits when you’re sick, preventive care like health screenings, vaccines, hospital stays, prescription medications, mental health and substance use disorder care, and more.
Check coverage details for:
- Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening and Treatment
- Dental Service
- HealthChoices
- Health Insurance Premium Payment (HIPP) Program
- Home and Community-Based Services
- Limited English and Interpreters
- Medical Assistance Transportation Program (MATP)
- Medical Assistance Benefits for Workers with Disabilities
- Medical Assistance for Children and Pregnant Women
- Mental Health and Substance Abuse
- Prescription Drug Coverage
If you apply for and qualify for Medicaid, you'll get more information about how to use your benefits and have the opportunity to pick a HealthChoices managed care organization (MCO), to help you coordinate your care. Your MCO works with providers, and you can contact your MCO to find doctors in your community.
If you are not eligible or lost your Medicaid/Medical Assistance coverage, you may be able to get low-cost or even no-cost health coverage through Pennie™, Pennsylvania’s official health and dental insurance marketplace.
Pennie’s open enrollment runs from November through January every year, but depending on your personal situation, you may qualify for a special enrollment period.
Medicaid information for Providers
Providers and find detailed information on how to conduct business with the Office of Medical Assistance Programs (OMAP) on our Medicaid Assistance for Providers section.
Provider Billing Information
Use the resources below find information concerning common billing issues:
-
Medicaid General Eligibility
-
Waivers
-
Medicaid & CHIP Unwinding Home
-
Enroll in Healthy Beginnings Plus
-
Copay Help
-
Apply for Medicaid Health Insurance Premium Payment Program (HIPP)
-
Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention and Treatment (BCCPT)
-
1095-B Tax Form
-
Medicaid State Plan
-
Statewide MCO Map
-
Prescription Drug Coverage
-
Pregnancy and Family Planning
-
Medicaid for-Workers with Disabilities
-
Medicaid Dental-Services
-
Pediatric Complex Care Resource Centers
-
Interoperability
-
Medicaid for Children with Special Needs