Performance-Based Contracting Residential Provider Directory

Performance-Based Contracting applies to the Consolidated Waiver, Person/Family Directed Support Waiver, and the Community Living Waiver.

Providers are placed in one of the following tiers based on their performance in the areas described below:

Primary - for providers that meet current standards and a few additional measures.

Clinically Enhanced - for providers that offer clinically enhanced medical or behavioral supports and meet the enhanced measures.

The directory also indicates if a provider is in conditional status due to a licensing enforcement action.

