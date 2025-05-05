What can be purchased?

Only eligible food items normally covered by SNAP can be purchased online with SNAP benefits via an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card. Delivery fees, driver tips, and other associated charges and/or ineligible items may not be paid for with SNAP benefits online. Individuals will need to use an other method of payment to cover non-allowable items and fees, such as a credit or debit card.

Please Note: This pilot program does not include the ability to use Cash Assistance benefits online using the EBT card.