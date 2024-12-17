Office of Long-Term Living

OLTL is charged with administering managed long-term services and supports (MLTSS) through a capitated Medicaid managed care program called Community HealthChoices (CHC), the Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) under the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (OBRA) waiver programs, the Act 150 Program, and the Medicaid managed care program called Living Independece for the Elderly (LIFE).

OLTL also reimburses Medicaid eligible individuals residing in nursing facilities and manages the enrollment and oversight of these facilities and home and community-based providers for the waiver programs for the elderly and adults with physical and cognitive disabilities.

OLTL is also responsible for administering the licensing statutes, policy, and regulations of Personal Care Homes and Assisted Living Residences licensing programs and the implementation and oversight of the Adult Protective Services (APS) Act for adults aged 18 to 59 with physical or mental disabilties.