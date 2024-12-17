Office of Long-Term Living

OLTL is charged with administering managed long-term services and supports (MLTSS) through a capitated Medicaid managed care program called Community HealthChoices (CHC), the Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) under the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (OBRA) waiver programs, the Act 150 Program, and the Medicaid managed care program called Living Independece for the Elderly (LIFE).
OLTL also reimburses Medicaid eligible individuals residing in nursing facilities and manages the enrollment and oversight of these facilities and home and community-based providers for the waiver programs for the elderly and adults with physical and cognitive disabilities.
OLTL is also responsible for administering the licensing statutes, policy, and regulations of Personal Care Homes and Assisted Living Residences licensing programs and the implementation and oversight of the Adult Protective Services (APS) Act for adults aged 18 to 59 with physical or mental disabilties.
Featured Programs
Adult Protective Services
Help to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable adults in Pennsylvania. Learn about common signs of abuse, how to report suspected abuse or neglect, and what you can do to prevent abuse.Adult Protective Services
Alternatives to Nursing Homes
Explore various home and community-based services available for seniors and individuals with disabilities, designed to provide care and support while allowing them to live independently.Find alternatives to nursing homes
Human Services Provider Search
Find and connect with local human service providers in Pennsylvania through our comprehensive directory. Access detailed information about services available in your area to meet your specific needs.Search for a Provider
Personal Care Home and Assisted Living Residence Licensing
The Bureau of Human Services Licensing (BHSL) is responsible for licensure of personal care homes (PCH) and assisted living residences (ALR) in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.Get Licensing Information
Contact OLTL
Deputy Secretary
- Juliet Marsala
General Contact Information
- Address:
Forum Place, 555 Walnut Street, 6th Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Need more information?
If you are looking for programs and services for older Pennsylvanians beyond long-term care, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.
Long-Term Care In PA
Available Services
Long-term care is a wide range of assistive services provided to an individual based on their needs. Care may range from assistance around the home to sophisticated medical care provided in a nursing facility.
For LTC Providers
Access comprehensive support and tools tailored for long-term care providers, including training, policy updates, and best practices to enhance the quality of care and services for Pennsylvania's aging and disabled population.
