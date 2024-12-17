Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Human Services

    Office of Long-Term Living

    The Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) administers Medicaid programs that provide long-term care and services and supports for daily living in a person's home or a facility setting to older Pennsylvanians and adults with physical disabilities.

    Senior woman hugged by a young girl. They are smiling at each other.

    OLTL is charged with administering managed long-term services and supports (MLTSS) through a capitated Medicaid managed care program called Community HealthChoices (CHC), the Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) under the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (OBRA) waiver programs, the Act 150 Program, and the Medicaid managed care program called Living Independece for the Elderly (LIFE). 

    OLTL also reimburses Medicaid eligible individuals residing in nursing facilities and manages the enrollment and oversight of these facilities and home and community-based providers for the waiver programs for the elderly and adults with physical and cognitive disabilities.

    OLTL is also responsible for administering the licensing statutes, policy, and regulations of Personal Care Homes and Assisted Living Residences licensing programs and the implementation and oversight of the Adult Protective Services (APS) Act for adults aged 18 to 59 with physical or mental disabilties.

    Featured Programs

    A person with a mental disability working. Text on images reads: "Stop abuse of adults with disabilities. Report it now: 1-800-490-8505"

    Adult Protective Services

    Help to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable adults in Pennsylvania. Learn about common signs of abuse, how to report suspected abuse or neglect, and what you can do to prevent abuse.

    Adult Protective Services
    A group of senior citizens exercising in a grassy area, assisted by a trainer.

    Alternatives to Nursing Homes

    Explore various home and community-based services available for seniors and individuals with disabilities, designed to provide care and support while allowing them to live independently.

    Find alternatives to nursing homes
    A person with a visible disability in their home, engaging with a service provider while others work in the background.

    Human Services Provider Search

    Find and connect with local human service providers in Pennsylvania through our comprehensive directory. Access detailed information about services available in your area to meet your specific needs.

    Search for a Provider
    A nurse entering an elderly woman's house for a home visit.

    Personal Care Home and Assisted Living Residence Licensing

    The Bureau of Human Services Licensing (BHSL) is responsible for licensure of personal care homes (PCH) and assisted living residences (ALR) in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    Get Licensing Information

    Contact OLTL

    Deputy Secretary

    • Juliet Marsala

    General Contact Information

    • Address: 
      Forum Place, 555 Walnut Street, 6th Floor 
      Harrisburg, PA 17101

      Need more information?

      If you are looking for programs and services for older Pennsylvanians beyond long-term care, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.

      Long-Term Care In PA

      Available Services

      Long-term care is a wide range of assistive services provided to an individual based on their needs. Care may range from assistance around the home to sophisticated medical care provided in a nursing facility. 

      For LTC Providers

      Access comprehensive support and tools tailored for long-term care providers, including training, policy updates, and best practices to enhance the quality of care and services for Pennsylvania's aging and disabled population.