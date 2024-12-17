​Regional Children, Youth, and Families Offices

Southeast Region
Counties Served:
Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia
Director: Andrea Clarke
Phone: (215) 560-2249
Address:
Office of Children, Youth, and Families
801 Market Street, 6th Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Western Region
Counties Served:
Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Venango, Warren, Washington, Westmoreland
Director: Amber Kalp
Phone: (412) 565-5728
Address:
Office of Children, Youth, and Families
11 Stanwix Street, Room 260
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Northeast Region
Counties Served:
Bradford, Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton, Pike, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne, Wyoming
Director: Brian Waugh
Phone: (570) 963-4376
Address:
Office of Children, Youth, and Families
Scranton State Office Building
100 Lackawanna Avenue, 3rd Floor
Scranton, PA 18503
Central Region
Counties Served:
Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Union, York
Director: Gabi Williams
Phone: (717) 772-7702
Address:
Office of Children, Youth, and Families
HUB Building, Suite 170
2525 North 7th Street
Harrisburg, PA 17110
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.