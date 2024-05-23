​Drug Utilization Review (DUR) Board

The Department of Human Services has appointed the Drug Utilization Review Board to promote patient safety by review of outpatient drug prescribing and dispensing in the Medical Assistance program.
The Department's drug use review program consists of:
- Prospective Drug Use Review (ProDUR)
- Retrospective Drug Use Review (RetroDUR)
DUR Upcoming Meetings
- Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025, 9:00am-4:00pm
- Location: The April DUR Board meeting will be held virtually. The registration details for the webinar will be available at a later date. Please check back for updates.
- Materials: Agenda will be posted prior to meeting.
Additional DUR Meeting Resources
DUR Board Members
The DUR Board is comprised of DHS medical directors, external physicians, pharmacists, consumer advocates, and specialists as needed.
* - Independent Members are not employed by the Department
** - Department Members are employed by the Department on a full or part-time basis
|Name
|Specialty
|Independent*
|Department**
|MCO
|Ivonne Acrich, MD
|OMHSAS Medical Director Child/Adolescent Psychiatrist
|X
|
|Dale Adair, MD, FAPA
|Offices of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services Medical Director
|X
|
|Lawrence Appel, MD, SFHM
|Office of Long Term Living Medical Director
|X
|
|Justyna Bart, MD
|OMAP Medical Director
|X
|
|Terri Cathers, PharmD, Chair
(tie-breaker vote only)
|OMAP Pharmacy Director
|X
|
|Michael Colvin, PharmD
|AmeriHealth Caritas & Keystone First HealthChoices & Community HealthChoices Pharmacist
|
|X
|Sharon Connor, PharmD
|Academic Pharmacist
|X
|
|
|Oluwatoyin Fadeyibi, PharmD
|Community Behavioral Health Pharmacist
|
|X
|Andrea Fox, MD
|Internist
|X
|
|
|Mark Fuller, MD
|Carelon Health of PA Medical Director
|X
|James Hancovsky, RPh, MBA
|UnitedHealthcare Pharmacist
|
|X
|Paula Horn, PharmD
|Clinical Pharmacist
|X
|
|
|David Kelley, MD
|OMAP Chief Medical Officer
|X
|
|Peter Kreckel, RPh
|Community Pharmacist
|X
|
|
|Renee Licwinko, RPh
|Highmark Wholecare Pharmacist
|
|X
|Geoffrey Neimark, MD
|Community Care Behavioral Health Psychiatrist
|
|X
|Adam Raphael Rom, MD
|Family Practitioner
|X
|
|
|Amy Saracino, MD
|Ad Hoc Adult Psychiatrist, OMHSAS
|X
|
|Jason Skaria, PharmD
|PA Health & Wellness Pharmacist
|X
|John Shand, MD
|PerformCare PA Medical Director
|X
|Jeanne Spencer, MD
|Family Practitioner
|X
|Christopher Squillaro, DO
|Magellan Behavioral Health of PA Medical Director
|
|
|X
|Kevin Szczecina, RPh
|Geisinger Health Plan Pharmacist
|
|X
|Fallan Vaisberg, PharmD, RPh
|Health Partners Plans Formulary Pharmacist
|X
|
|
|Verlyn Warrington, MD
|Obesity Specialist
|X
|
|
|Margery Wasko, MD
|OMAP Medical Director
|X
|
|Lloyd Wertz
|Consumer/Family Advocate
|X
|
|
|Lauren Zandier, PharmD
|UPMC For You Pharmacist
|
|X
|Vacant
|Consumer Sub Committee Representative
|X
|
|
* - Independent Members are not employed by the Department
** - Department Members are employed by the Department on a full or part-time basis
Effective December 6, 2024/Last modified: December 6, 2024