    Councils & Committees

    ​Drug Utilization Review (DUR) Board

    The Department of Human Services has appointed the Drug Utilization Review Board to promote patient safety by review of outpatient drug prescribing and dispensing in the Medical Assistance program.

    The Department's drug use review program consists of:

    • Prospective Drug Use Review (ProDUR)
    • Retrospective Drug Use Review (RetroDUR)

     

    DUR Upcoming Meetings

    • Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025, 9:00am-4:00pm
    • Location: The April DUR Board meeting will be held virtually. The registration details for the webinar will be available at a later date. Please check back for updates.
    • Materials: Agenda will be posted prior to meeting.

    Additional DUR Meeting Resources

    DUR Board Members

    The DUR Board is comprised of DHS medical directors, external physicians, pharmacists, consumer advocates, and specialists as needed.

     * - Independent Members are not employed by the Department
    ** - Department Members are employed by the Department on a full or part-time basis

    NameSpecialtyIndependent*​Department**
    		​MCO
    Ivonne Acrich, MD
    		OMHSAS Medical Director Child/Adolescent Psychiatrist
    		 ​X
    ​Dale Adair, MD, FAPA
    		​Offices of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services Medical Director ​X
    Lawrence Appel, MD, SFHMOffice of Long Term Living Medical Director ​X
    ​Justyna Bart, MD
    		​OMAP Medical Director
    		 ​X
    Terri Cathers, PharmD, Chair
    (tie-breaker vote only)    		OMAP Pharmacy Director ​X
    Michael Colvin, PharmDAmeriHealth Caritas & Keystone First HealthChoices & Community HealthChoices Pharmacist 
    		​X
    Sharon Connor, PharmD
    		Academic PharmacistX
    Oluwatoyin Fadeyibi, PharmDCommunity Behavioral Health Pharmacist
    		 
    		​X
    Andrea Fox, MD
    		InternistX
    Mark Fuller, MD Carelon Health of PA Medical Director   X
    James Hancovsky, RPh, MBAUnitedHealthcare Pharmacist
    		 
    		​X
    Paula Horn, PharmD
    		Clinical Pharmacist
    		X
    David Kelley, MD
    		OMAP Chief Medical Officer
    		 ​X
    ​Peter Kreckel, RPh
    		​Community Pharmacist
    		​X
    ​Renee Licwinko, RPhHighmark Wholecare Pharmacist ​X
    ​Geoffrey Neimark, MD​Community Care Behavioral Health Psychiatrist ​X
    Adam Raphael Rom, MD
    		Family PractitionerX
    Amy Saracino, MDAd Hoc Adult Psychiatrist, OMHSAS
    		 ​X
    Jason Skaria, PharmDPA Health & Wellness Pharmacist  X
    John Shand, MDPerformCare PA Medical Director  X
    Jeanne Spencer, MD
    		Family Practitioner
    		X  
    ​Christopher Squillaro, DO
    		​Magellan Behavioral Health of PA Medical Director

    		​X
    Kevin Szczecina, RPhGeisinger Health Plan Pharmacist ​X
    ​Fallan Vaisberg, PharmD, RPh
    		​Health Partners Plans Formulary Pharmacist
    		​X
    ​Verlyn Warrington, MD
    		​Obesity Specialist
    		​X
    Margery Wasko, MD
    		OMAP Medical Director ​X
    Lloyd WertzConsumer/Family AdvocateX
    ​Lauren Zandier, PharmD​UPMC For You Pharmacist ​X
    ​Vacant​Consumer Sub Committee Representative​X

    Effective December 6, 2024/Last modified: December 6, 2024
     