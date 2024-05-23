Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Human Services

    Office of Developmental Programs

    A man with intellectual disability and his support counselor. They both have their arm on each other's shoulder and are smiling at the camera.

    The mission of the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) is to support Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism to achieve greater independence, choice, and opportunity and live Everyday Lives.  

    This office administers the Commonwealth’s intellectual disability and autism programs consisting of home and community-based services (HCBS) for individuals with an intellectual disability and/or autism, private ICF/IDs, and state operated Intermediate Care Facilities (ICF/IDs) known as “state centers.” ODP administers federal Medicaid HCBS programs in partnership with county/Administrative Entities.  

    Services and Supports Directory

    The Services and Supports Directory is a tool for individuals with intellectual disabilities, their families, and the individual's team to locate services and service providers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The directory can help you locate particular service providers or search for services and supports provided in an individual's community. This directory does not include information on all providers, only those who have chosen to be listed. 

    Find Services and Providers

    Contact ODP

    Deputy Secretary

    • Kristin Ahrens

    General Contact Information

    ODP Bureaus

    Featured Programs & Resources