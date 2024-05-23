The mission of the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) is to support Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism to achieve greater independence, choice, and opportunity and live Everyday Lives.

This office administers the Commonwealth’s intellectual disability and autism programs consisting of home and community-based services (HCBS) for individuals with an intellectual disability and/or autism, private ICF/IDs, and state operated Intermediate Care Facilities (ICF/IDs) known as “state centers.” ODP administers federal Medicaid HCBS programs in partnership with county/Administrative Entities.