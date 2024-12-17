The DHS Medication Administration model is managed and operated by the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP). ODP is responsible for delivering the approved Medication Administration curriculum to approved candidates who, in turn, become certified to teach the principles and guidelines for medication administration in facilities licensed under the Chapter 11, 2380, 2390, 2600, 2800, 3800, 6400 and 6600 regulations.

The Medication Administration Training program delivers training to candidates from multiple program offices including DHS’s Office of Administration, ODP, the Office of Long Term Living (OLTL), the Office of Children, Youth and Families (OCYF), the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) and DOA.



In collaboration with the Pennsylvania State Board of Nurses, ODP developed the Medication Administration Training Program in 1981. The purpose of this program is to provide training for unlicensed staff in community settings to properly administer medications to individuals who receive services in the following settings:

Department of Human Services Chapter 2380: Adult Training Facilities Chapter 2390: Vocational Facilities Chapter 2600: Personal Care Homes Chapter 2800: Assisted Living Residences Chapter 3800: Child Residential and Day Treatment

Facilities Chapter 6400: Community Homes for Individuals with an Intellectual Disability Chapter 6600: Intermediate Care Facilities for Other

Related Conditions (ICF/ORC) Chapter 6600: Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with an Intellectual Disability (ICF/ID) Department of Aging Title 6 Aging, Chapter 11: Adult Day Services

Effective Monday, June 1, 2015 Temple University Harrisburg began managing the Department’s Medication Administration Program.

Visit the Medication Administration Program website, medadmin.myodp.org, for information related to the program, registration for the online Train the Trainer course, the Student Course, completing the online coursework and classroom registration.

All inquiries regarding the Medication Administration Program should be made using: (717) 221-1630 or www.MAHelpDesk.com