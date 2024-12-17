​Bureau of Policy, Programs and Operations

This division consists of five units. The Pa Child Abuse Hotline unit is responsible for receiving and documenting suspected child abuse referrals and transmitting these referrals to the appropriate investigating agency. The Quality Assurance and Administrative Support Unit reviews investigation outcomes for accuracy, completeness, and timeliness. The Appeals Unit receives, reviews and tracks child abuse appeals until the establishment of a final appeal decisions. The Clearance Verification Unit processes child abuse history clearances, FBI fingerprint results, the National Sex Offender Registry checks, and the Consolidated Eligibility Letter. The Interstate Compact Unit manages three compacts: The Adoption and Medical Assistance compact, the Interstate Compact for Juveniles and the Interstate Compact for the Placement of Children.