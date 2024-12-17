Medicaid
Medicaid (also called Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania) is a healthcare program that helps eligible people access comprehensive physical and behavioral healthcare and other supportive services that they need to live healthy lives. Medicaid is a type of health insurance and allows you to see a variety of doctors in your community to manage your health and get care when needed. Medicaid can help you access annual check-ups, preventive care, prescriptions, screenings, and mental health or substance use disorder treatment.
Most people who qualify for Medicaid will select a HealthChoices managed care organization, which can help you find providers in your community. If you or a loved one need care for a mental health concern or substance use disorder, you’ll work with a Behavioral HealthChoices managed care organization to find providers and get care.
CHIP
CHIP is a health insurance program for children and teens who are not eligible for or enrolled in Medicaid. CHIP provides affordable or no-cost health coverage through age 19.
CHIP covers essential care like routine check-ups and well visits, immunizations, prescriptions, emergency care, mental health services, and dental, vision, and hearing screenings and care.
No family makes too much for CHIP coverage, and your family’s income determines the monthly cost of coverage. When you apply for and sign up for CHIP for your children, you’ll be able to pick a CHIP insurance provider that best meets your family’s needs.
Long-Term Services & Supports for Older Pennsylvanians and Adults with Disabilities
DHS also oversees long-term services and supports for older Pennsylvanians who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid and adults with physical disabilities who are eligible for Medicaid.
Learn more about services for older Pennsylvanians and adults with physical disabilities.
Intellectual Disabilities and Autism
Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism can access supportive services through Medicaid to help them live more independently in their community, pursue their individual goals, and live Everyday Lives.