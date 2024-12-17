Medicaid

Medicaid (also called Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania) is a healthcare program that helps eligible people access comprehensive physical and behavioral healthcare and other supportive services that they need to live healthy lives. Medicaid is a type of health insurance and allows you to see a variety of doctors in your community to manage your health and get care when needed. Medicaid can help you access annual check-ups, preventive care, prescriptions, screenings, and mental health or substance use disorder treatment.

Most people who qualify for Medicaid will select a HealthChoices managed care organization, which can help you find providers in your community. If you or a loved one need care for a mental health concern or substance use disorder, you’ll work with a Behavioral HealthChoices managed care organization to find providers and get care.