Bureau of Fee-for-Service Programs

The Bureau of Coordinated and Integrated Services (BCIS) is responsible for the administration and oversight of the Community HealthChoices (CHC) Managed Care Organizations (MCO) that provide managed long-term services and supports to eligible participants.
The bureau is also responsible for the development and management of the Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) managed care program. BCIS oversees the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) Agreements with Medicare Advantage Plans and Dual Special Needs Plans (DSNP), including enforcement of MIPPA requirements to promote the effective coordination of Medicare, Medicaid, and Behavioral Health services.
This bureau is also responsible for the oversight of the Independent Enrollment Broker (IEB), incident management, complex case management, and of the Independent Assessment Entity (IAE) contract.
Divisions
The Division of Monitoring and Compliance is primarily responsible for oversight of CHC MCO compliance with the CHC Agreement and all applicable regulatory requirements. The Division provides this oversight through managing a network of internal stakeholders and providing expert analysis of specific areas of responsibility.
The Division of Integrated Care Programs is responsible for all aspects of planning and implementing the LIFE program, the MIPPA agreements with Medicare Advantage Plans and Dual Special Needs plans, and other approved models of coordinated care related to OLTL programs and services.
The Division of Participant Supports administers and manages the following units: enrollment, assessment, complex case management, incident management, and the Participant Helpline. The Division also has oversight and operational responsibility of the IEB and the IAE vendor. The Division manages program operations, development and implementation of policies and procedures, interpretation and implementation of regulations, fiscal and contract monitoring, and problem resolution related to the provision of services in the CHC program.
Contact OLTL
OLTL Participant Helpline
1-800-757-5042
Enrolled OLTL participants can call the helpline with any concerns regarding their services. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.
Related Programs & Resources
-
Alternatives to Nursing Homes
-
Community HealthChoices (CHC)
-
Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE)
-
OLTL Data Dashboard Archive
-
Long-Term Services and Supports Subcommittee
-
Managed Long-Term Services and Supports Subcommittee
-
Nursing Facilities Rates
-
Long-Term Care Rate Setting Tables
-
MIPPA Agreements
-
Enroll as a Medicaid Provider
-
Billing Information
-
OLTL Workbook