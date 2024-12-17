Bureau of Fee-for-Service Programs

The Bureau of Coordinated and Integrated Services (BCIS) is responsible for the administration and oversight of the Community HealthChoices (CHC) Managed Care Organizations (MCO) that provide managed long-term services and supports to eligible participants.

The bureau is also responsible for the development and management of the Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) managed care program. BCIS oversees the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) Agreements with Medicare Advantage Plans and Dual Special Needs Plans (DSNP), including enforcement of MIPPA requirements to promote the effective coordination of Medicare, Medicaid, and Behavioral Health services.

This bureau is also responsible for the oversight of the Independent Enrollment Broker (IEB), incident management, complex case management, and of the Independent Assessment Entity (IAE) contract.