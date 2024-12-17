For information about the child support process in Pennsylvania, please contact the Bureau of State Child Support Enforcement at 1-800-932-0211 or visit the Pennsylvania Child Support Program website for further information.
Pennsylvania State Collection and Disbursement Unit
(the state child support payment processing center)
For individuals who pay or receive child support
1-877-727-7238
For employers
1-877-676-9580
For lien holders and title companies
1-800-932-0211
The Bureau of State Child Support Enforcement also manages an online tool to assist with Pennsylvania Child Support Program services including:
- Locating non-custodial parents
- Establishing paternity
- Establishing support orders
- Enforcing support orders
- Reviewing and adjusting support orders
- Monitoring and distributing child support payments
- Cooperating in interstate enforcement
Please visit the Pennsylvania Child Support Program website for further information.