For information about the child support process in Pennsylvania, please contact the Bureau of State Child Support Enforcement at 1-800-932-0211 or visit the Pennsylvania Child Support Program website for further information.



Pennsylvania State Collection and Disbursement Unit

(the state child support payment processing center)

For individuals who pay or receive child support 1-877-727-7238 For employers 1-877-676-9580 For lien holders and title companies 1-800-932-0211

The Bureau of State Child Support Enforcement also manages an online tool to assist with Pennsylvania Child Support Program services including:

Locating non-custodial parents

Establishing paternity

Establishing support orders

Enforcing support orders

Reviewing and adjusting support orders

Monitoring and distributing child support payments

Cooperating in interstate enforcement

Please visit the Pennsylvania Child Support Program website for further information.