Office of Long-Term Living ​Workbook

The Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) Workbook contains data relating to the availability and cost of Medical Assistance (MA) nursing facility services, home and community-based services (HCBS) and demographics.

The tables that follow contain data for each county in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, as required by 55. PA Code 1187.173. The tables also include data pertaining to the Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) program.

The sources of the data and the time periods to which the data pertain are listed with each table. If you have any questions or comments regarding the data, please email the Department of Human Services (DHS) at RA-PartReview@pa.gov with subject line of "PRU Web Data."