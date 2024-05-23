The Bureau of Policy (BOP) develops, introduces, and clarifies policies and procedures and manages the public assistance programs administered by OIM.

The bureau is responsible for developing and maintaining the policies that are needed for OIM to function consistently across the program office and consistent with federal and state laws and guidelines. They publish policies in handbooks and publish supporting regulations, state plans, operations memoranda, policy clarifications, forms, and other documents. The bureau also assists in system development to ensure policies are applied correctly in the system.