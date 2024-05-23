The Bureau of Policy (BOP) develops, introduces, and clarifies policies and procedures and manages the public assistance programs administered by OIM.
The bureau is responsible for developing and maintaining the policies that are needed for OIM to function consistently across the program office and consistent with federal and state laws and guidelines. They publish policies in handbooks and publish supporting regulations, state plans, operations memoranda, policy clarifications, forms, and other documents. The bureau also assists in system development to ensure policies are applied correctly in the system.
Divisions
Develops and maintains regulatory policy for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) welfare reform initiatives. Analyzes and interprets federal and state legislation and rulemaking for cash assistance programs and proposes viable policy alternatives.
Develops and maintains policy and procedures related to federal and state regulatory policies and guidance that are associated to beneficiary eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania’s Summer EBT program, SUN Bucks . Maintains and updates existing programs as required by changes in policy or operating procedures.
Develops and maintains policy and procedures related to federal and state regulatory policies and guidance that are associated to beneficiary eligibility for the Medical Assistance/Medicaid program.
Bureau Information
Director
Carl Feldman
Health and Human Service Building, 4th Floor
625 Forster Street
Harrisburg, PA 17120