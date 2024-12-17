Who was Dennis Marion?
Dennis Marion served as Deputy Secretary for Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services' Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) from 2013 to 2017. Prior to his state employment, Marion served Cumberland County for 31 years in various positions, such as County Administrator, Director of the Drug and Alcohol Commission, and Director of the Office of Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities.
What is the Dennis Marion Award?
Just like Marion, whose strong leadership, passion for public service and commitment to the people he served did not stop at the boundaries of his work in any single county or agency, this award recognizes strong performers who bridge disparate missions and drive towards a single goal of excellence in public service.
Nominations
Do you think you know someone who exhibits strong leadership, passion for public service, and commitment to the people of Pennsylvania? Download the application and make a submission.
Candidates must:
- Be current state and/or local government employees in Pennsylvania.
- Have made outstanding contributions to Pennsylvania's behavioral health service delivery system.
Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS)
Mental Health Association in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Association of County MH/DS Administrators
Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association
Pennsylvania Association of County Drug and Alcohol Administrators
Pennsylvania Mental Health Consumers' Assocation
Questions
Questions regarding the Dennis Marion Impact Award may be directed to Cindy Gebhard.