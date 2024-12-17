​Dennis Marion Impact Award

Who was Dennis Marion?

Dennis Marion served as Deputy Secretary for Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services' Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) from 2013 to 2017. Prior to his state employment, Marion served Cumberland County for 31 years in various positions, such as County Administrator, Director of the Drug and Alcohol Commission, and Director of the Office of Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities.

What is the Dennis Marion Award?

Just like Marion, whose strong leadership, passion for public service and commitment to the people he served did not stop at the boundaries of his work in any single county or agency, this award recognizes strong performers who bridge disparate missions and drive towards a single goal of excellence in public service.