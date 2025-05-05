Adoption Agencies
- View a list of agencies that currently provide adoption services in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has more than 200 hundred private and public adoption agencies.
Websites with additional information
To help you find other websites that may provide you with useful information about medical issues, other children waiting for adoption, and other resources, we have direct links to Web sites
National Adoption Organizations
- Adoption.com — A comprehensive Web site providing information on all aspects of adoption including those who wish to place a child for adoption; those who want to adopt; adoptees and birth parents who are searching; those who want to adopt internationally; support information; and much more.
- www.adopt.org — The National Adoption Center expands adoption opportunities for children living in foster care throughout the United States, and is a resource to families and to agencies who seek the permanency of caring homes for children.
- American Adoption Congress — The American Adoption Congress (AAC) is composed of individuals, families, and organizations committed to adoption reform. The AAC believes that growth, responsibility, and respect for self and others develop best in lives that are rooted in truth. The AAC is therefore committed to achieving changes in attitudes, policies, and legislation that will guarantee access to identifying information for all adoptees and their birth and adoptive families.
- Adoptuskids.org — A national photo listing of children from across the nation that provides linkages to a variety of Web sites throughout the U.S.
- The Child Information Gateway — A resource for information on state laws, professional articles, books, and periodicals pertaining to adoption.
- National Resource Center for Special Needs Adoption — Includes information about upcoming training, center news, a resource for agencies, professionals, adoptive and foster parents, and a multimedia bookstore with convenient on-line ordering.
- North American Council on Adoptable Children — Advocates for the right of every child to a permanent, continuous, nurturing and culturally sensitive family; provides training; conducts studies; and prepares teaching materials which are made available to those involved in adoption.
- Prime Contractor for the Statewide Adoption and Permanency Network-Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries — This site promotes permanency for children and families through the Statewide Adoption and Permanency Network.
- Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption — Dave Thomas Foundation is a nonprofit public charity dedicated to dramatically increasing the adoptions of the more than 150,000 children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Created by Wendy's founder, Dave Thomas, who was adopted as a child, the Foundation works to fulfill its mission by implementing results-driven national signature programs, awareness initiatives and advocacy efforts. As the only foundation dedicated exclusively to foster care adoption, it is driven by Dave's simple value: Do what's best for the child!
Medical and Health-related
- The Merck's Manuals — A medical dictionary that includes information about thousands of different conditions.
- Physician's Desk Reference — The Physician's Desk Reference Web site provides medical and health care information that is customized for several audiences, including consumers. Some of the site's features include a medical dictionary, health news, and drug information.
- Special Kids Network — The Special Kids Network Web site is a free network for families with children who have special needs or disabilities. The network is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. It provides information on Education & Training, Health Care Products, Recreation & Leisure, Social Services & Counseling, Support & Advocacy and Therapy.
Search and Reunion
- The Pennsylvania Adoption Information Registry — The Pennsylvania Adoption Information Registry is a medical and social history database maintained by the Department of Human Services for adoptees, adoptive parents, and birth relatives who would like to share or obtain medical or social history about themselves or their birth relatives.
- International Soundex Reunion Registry (ISRR) — ISRR is a non-profit organization. It operates a voluntary mutual consent registry that is available to anyone, 18 years or older, who seeks a reunion with next-of-kin by birth.
- Adoption Registry — This registry is operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health's Division of Vital Records. Birth parents can obtain and then file a notarized Biological Parent Identification Registration form with the registry. This form grants the Registry permission to release the birth parent's current name and address to an adult adoptee
Support Groups
- www.adoptionlawsite.org — Adoption LawSite created by The National Center for Adoption Law & Policy at Capital University Law School.
- Together as Adoptive Parents, Inc. — Provides Pennsylvania families with a listing of therapists who work with adoptive families and support groups.
- Pennsylvania State Resource Family Association — Provides information on foster parenting, conferences being offered in the state and other training.
- Legal Services Warmline — Provides assistance to adoptees and birth parents seeking information regarding family background or reunion. Call toll-free at 1-888-793-2512 or email at lsiwarmline@diakon-swan.org
Photolistings
