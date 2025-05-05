Skip to agency navigation
    Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

    SNAP College Employability Programs

    The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides a special exemption for eligible students who are enrolled in schools through or in compliance with a DHS-approved state or local program to increase future employability. To qualify, these students must be enrolled in a qualifying employment and training program.  

    Get Programs Reviewed + Approved!

    Colleges can submit a formal request for an employment and training program to be reviewed and approved. To do so, the college must complete the following steps:

    1. Complete the SNAP College Program Checklist
    2. Email the completed Checklist to DHS at RA-PWSNAPIHEElig@pa.gov

    Program Eligibility 

    Programs meeting the following conditions might qualify as programs enabling SNAP eligibility if the program: 

    • Primarily serves students from low-income households; 
    • Is operated by a state or local government or an instrumentality thereof; and 
    • Provides the equivalent of at least one allowable activity under SNAP E&T (7 CFR 273.7(e)(2)). 

    Participating Programs 

    The following programs are approved and students may be eligible for a student exemption if they enroll in school through or in compliance with one of the programs listed below: 

    Participate in Student Outreach

    DHS has developed a tool to help interested colleges perform targeted outreach to students who are potentially eligible for SNAP benefits. Institutions interested in participating in this project should email ra-pwsnapiheelig@pa.gov for more information.

