The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides a special exemption for eligible students who are enrolled in schools through or in compliance with a DHS-approved state or local program to increase future employability. To qualify, these students must be enrolled in a qualifying employment and training program.
Program Eligibility
Programs meeting the following conditions might qualify as programs enabling SNAP eligibility if the program:
- Primarily serves students from low-income households;
- Is operated by a state or local government or an instrumentality thereof; and
- Provides the equivalent of at least one allowable activity under SNAP E&T (7 CFR 273.7(e)(2)).
Participating Programs
The following programs are approved and students may be eligible for a student exemption if they enroll in school through or in compliance with one of the programs listed below:
- TRIO Upward Bound
- Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEARUP)
- Education Leading to Employment and Career Training (ELECT)
- Chafee Education and Training Grant (Chafee ETG)
- Act 101 Programs
- Fostering Independence Tuition Waiver Program (FosterEd)
- Title II Adult Basic Education
Participate in Student Outreach
DHS has developed a tool to help interested colleges perform targeted outreach to students who are potentially eligible for SNAP benefits. Institutions interested in participating in this project should email ra-pwsnapiheelig@pa.gov for more information.
- WATCH: Student Eligibility Letter (webinar) — DHS has developed a tool to help interested colleges perform targeted outreach to students who are potentially eligible for SNAP.
Resources for Institutions of Higher Learning
- Become a COMPASS Community Partner (DHS)
- PA Hunger-Free Campus (PA Department of Education)
- Closing the College SNAP Gap Opens In A New Window (Hope Center)