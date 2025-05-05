A main objective of the Enterprise Case Management (ECM) system is to provide a complete picture of the services and supports the people DHS serves receive through programs sponsored by the program offices within DHS and the counties.
ECM Goals and Objectives
What does the ECM system implementation mean for DHS and county human services organizations?
An integrated enterprise case management system will:
- Provide a more holistic view of the those DHS serves
- Promote effective communication among stakeholders at all levels
- Reinforce the connection DHS and the counties have with the individuals and families being supported as well as their providers
Once implemented, ECM will provide many benefits, including:
Improved access to complete case information
Reduced data entry time through automation capabilities
Reduced duplication of individual/participant records and documentation
Enhanced ability to access and collect information in the field through mobile capabilities
Improved ability to more quickly address changes in policy, laws, and regulations
Ability for individuals/participants, families, and providers, to access the status of their case, care plan, and other related information via an online portal
Benefits to the People We Serve
DHS expects users will experience the following benefits as a direct result of ECM:
- Improved coordination of care and service planning: ECM will allow for greater visibility into a participant's services when they are shared across programs.
- A more active role in planning care: ECM will allow individuals to see information about their services and supports in near-real time and will be able to ask questions, and receive information.
- Appeals management: ECM will allow for the electronic submission, management, and monitoring of appeals.
- Strengthened communication: ECM will allow for streamlined communications, as individuals/participants, DHS, counties, and business partners will have access to all case information in one tool.
Scope
The ECM platform is the structural foundation for four major DHS subsystems:
Home and Community-Based Services Subsystem (HCBSS): The HCBSS will replace what is currently known as the Home & Community Services Information System (HCSIS). It will serve as the enrollment and case management system for the PA DHS program offices, counties, and providers supporting the Home and Community-Based Services programs, including Medicaid waivers.
Hearings & Appeals: The Hearings & Appeals subsystem will replace the collection of legacy systems PA DHS uses to manage appeals under the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Hearings and Appeals.
Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) Enrollment Services: The OLTL Enrollment Services subsystem will be used by the Enrollment Services Entity, DHS, and the PA Department of Aging to manage the process of assisting individuals in exploring and applying for long-term services and supports.
Child Welfare Case Management (CW CM): The CW CM subsystem will create a single, statewide child welfare case management system for all Pennsylvania counties.