Scope

The ECM platform is the structural foundation for four major DHS subsystems:

Home and Community-Based Services Subsystem (HCBSS): The HCBSS will replace what is currently known as the Home & Community Services Information System (HCSIS). It will serve as the enrollment and case management system for the PA DHS program offices, counties, and providers supporting the Home and Community-Based Services programs, including Medicaid waivers.

Hearings & Appeals: The Hearings & Appeals subsystem will replace the collection of legacy systems PA DHS uses to manage appeals under the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Hearings and Appeals.

Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) Enrollment Services: The OLTL Enrollment Services subsystem will be used by the Enrollment Services Entity, DHS, and the PA Department of Aging to manage the process of assisting individuals in exploring and applying for long-term services and supports.

Child Welfare Case Management (CW CM): The CW CM subsystem will create a single, statewide child welfare case management system for all Pennsylvania counties.

