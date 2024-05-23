Electronic Remittance Advice

Enrollment Process



Electronic Enrollment: To enroll in ERA, providers can access the electronic enrollment application found on the PROMISe™ Provider Portal. This is a quick, secure, and easy way to enroll for ERA. Make sure to have the following information available when completing the ERA enrollment form. 9 Digit Submitter ID number assigned to provider or clearinghouse by PROMISe™

Clearinghouse information (if applicable): Clearinghouse name

Contact name Telephone Number Email Address

To enroll in ERA, providers can access the electronic enrollment application found on the PROMISe™ Provider Portal. This is a quick, secure, and easy way to enroll for ERA. Make sure to have the following information available when completing the ERA enrollment form. Paper Enrollment Application: Providers can also choose to complete and mail a paper application. Please make sure to follow the instructions included with the application in order to successfully enroll for EFT. Please allow four weeks processing time for paper applications.

Confirming Enrollment



Providers can instantly confirm ERA enrollment by accessing the PROMISe™ Provider Portal. Upon entering the portal select My Home in the upper left-hand corner and then select EFT and ERA Enrollment. This page displays the ERA enrollment status and Submitter ID number the provider service location is linked to.

Providers can also send an email to RA-835-ERA@pa.gov. Please include the following information in order to process your request.

Provider number (13 digits)



Submitter ID number

Date request was submitted

Enrollment confirmation requests by telephone will not be answered for operational efficiency.



Missing/Late ERA Files

If you have not received your ERA within four (4) business days of your EFT issuance, please contact the Provider Assistance Center (PAC) at 1-800-248-2152. Requests for files older than 90 days will not be honored.

Questions

The Provider Assistance Center can be contacted by email at papac1@gainwelltechnologies.com or toll-free at 1-800-248-2152, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, or send any written correspondence to:



EFT Unit

Gainwell Technologies, MS 2-200

1250 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 100

Camp Hill, PA 17011-3700