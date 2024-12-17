Pennsylvania has nearly 700,000 veterans living within our communities; this is the fifth-largest veterans' population in the country.
Our service members, veterans, and their families have sacrificed much on our behalf. The Office of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) is collaborating with other state and community partners and is committed to addressing the varied needs of our veteran population.
PA Veterans Population facts
- The commonwealth has nearly 700,000 veterans.
- The commonwealth is home to almost 500,000 wartime veterans
- 72 percent of Pennsylvania's veterans are over the age of 55
- Pennsylvania has the fifth-largest veterans population in the country.
- Nearly 18,000 PA men and women are serving in the National Guard.
- The PA National Guard has deployed more than 50,000 individuals in support of the Global War on Terror.
- Governor's Advisory Council on Veterans Services
Governor's Advisory Council
On Veterans Day 2013, the Governor’s Advisory Council on Veterans Services was established as Pennsylvania’s first interagency cooperative approach to Veterans services. The council evaluates state veterans' programs in collaboration with senior staff from state agencies and commissions. It increases information sharing, ensures program fidelity, coordinates complementary programs and facilitates meaningful enhancements in service accessibility to veterans' benefits and services within Pennsylvania.
- Executive Order 2013-3 establishing the Governor’s Advisory Council on Veterans Services
- GACVS Brochure — A consolidated listing of programs, benefits, and services for Veterans and their Families in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
PA CARES Taskforce
Pennsylvania Americans showing Compassion, Assistance, and Reaching out with Empathy for Service Members (PA CARES)
OMHSAS has joined with various state and local agencies to form a voluntary advisory and action task force to assist veterans and their families with a successful reintegration back to their families and communities.
This task force meets regularly to network and work collaboratively to develop initiatives to meet the needs of service members, veterans, and their families. They will conduct evaluations of its initiatives and use consumer feedback to improve them. The task force also will identify avenues to bring resources to service members, veterans, and their families as well as respond to requests for assistance. For more information contact OMHSAS at 717-346-0359.
Veterans/Military Resources
PA Resources
- PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
- PA Veterans Registry
- PA Veterans Foundation
- Veterans Resources Online Directory
- PA State Veteran’s Benefits
- PA Department of Motor Vehicles - Military Personnel/Veterans
- PA Vet Centers
- PA Veterans Courts
National Resources
Veterans Peer Support
Certified Peer Specialists fill a unique role among behavioral health and human services practitioners in providing quality supportive services to persons in recovery. Drexel University in conjunction with OMHSAS has developed a two-day 12-hour Veterans Certified Peer Support Enhancement curriculum training.
This training opportunity is intended for Certified Peer Specialists who are veterans and/or who are interested in supporting Veterans, family members and people in the military. It will provide a selection of information, tools, and resources necessary to meet the needs of veterans and military service members.
Training
Star Behavioral Health Providers (SBHP)
The Center for Deployment Psychology offers a series of workshops for learning to work with military-connected clients through the Star Behavioral Health Providers (SBHP) Program. This unique program is designed to create a provider registry of civilian behavioral health professionals who are trained in military culture and evidenced-based treatments to increase confidence in assisting individuals with behavioral health concerns, particularly those serving in the Army and Air National Guard as well as Veterans.