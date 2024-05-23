​Employment and Training for SNAP Recipients

Job Assistance Activities

If you are planning to start a training program or go to school on your own, please let your caseworker know as soon as possible. The best time to do so is at least a couple of weeks before your first day. This will help your caseworker make sure you get credit for going to the program and ensure that you get the most help possible paying for the things you need, such as child care and transportation.

Your caseworker will then refer you to a provider who will work with you to make a service plan for how you can succeed in employment and training. There are many ways you can fulfill your hourly requirements at your program.

Activities can include (but are not limited to):

Job search

Job readiness and preparation

English as a Second Language (ESL) education

Adult basic education

GED/high school diploma preparation

Vocational training (all vocational education activities need to be discussed with your caseworker and your case manager before starting, due to time limits on this activity)

Enrollment in a KEYS program institution

Community service

