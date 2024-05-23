​Employment and Training for SNAP Recipients

Employment and training programs can help you succeed.
They can help you pay for child care, transportation costs, as well as provide the steps you can take to succeed in your program. Your county assistance office (CAO) caseworker and your employment and training case manager can give you more information.
E&T Supportive Services
Individuals participating in approved SNAP activities, including approved E&T activities, are eligible to receive special allowances (SPALs). SPALs are targeted, needs-based grants to cover the cost of items needed to successfully participate in E&T activities.
SNAP 50/50
SNAP 50/50 sites are partnerships between non-profit organizations, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Human Services (DHS) at the state level. Non-profit organizations leverage their funding with matched funds from the federal government to provide career-specific skills training for people receiving SNAP benefits. SNAP 50/50 program participants gain skills through program completion that help them get a job and excel in career paths like culinary arts, hospitality, banking, health care, and skilled labor. The programs also help with job placement and job retention skills.
- For you if: You only get SNAP benefits and want to get hands-on learning experiences in skilled job fields.
- Can help you get and keep skilled employment that allows you to support yourself and your family
- Benefits:
- Local community-based organizations offering work experience and skills training
- Work in fields with a living wage
- Ability to learn new skills and build work history while getting SNAP
- Some providers focus on helping people on SNAP with a criminal history or probation/parole
SNAP KEYS (Keystone Education Yields Success)
- For you if: You are already going to OR are interested in attending a PA community college and meet certain additional requirements.
- Can help you graduate from college with your degree or certificate and start your career
- Benefits:
- Help navigating the college system, including financial aid and career exploration
- Supports to help students succeed
- Class and some study time are counted activities toward hourly requirements for able-bodies adults without dependents (ABAWDs)
- Peer groups that link KEYS students for support
SNAP EARN (or CAO-directed)
- For you if: You are interested in an employment and training program that can include adult education or other independent training programs; OR, you want to get your GED.
- Can help you use your time to find employment or adult education opportunities to help support yourself and your family
- Benefits:
- Support to go to self-initiated education/training at a college or certain career and technical schools.
- Connections with other agencies, adult education programs, and community service.
- The opportunity to complete an active job search for up to 60 days in a 12-month period,
- In some counties, a SNAP Work Ready contractor provides additional case management services.
Need help?
Call the Statewide Customer Service Center
- Toll-free:
877-395-8930
- Philadelphia:
215-560-7226
Contact the SNAP team for assitance, such as:
- Need to report a change
- Cannot attend your program
- Have benefit-related questions
- Need supportive services
The phone number for your caseworker is on the agreement you signed called the Employment Development Plan.
Program Requirements
Participation in an employment and training program is voluntary for those receiving SNAP. If you are a healthy adult who is not living with children, you could be subject to special time limits that allow a person to get only three months of SNAP benefits unless they are working or are enrolled in an employment and training program. Your caseworker will let you know if these rules apply to you.
If you volunteer to participate, you must participate for a certain number of hours every month in certain activities to stay in the program. The number of hours needed varies depending on your situation and whether special time limits apply to you. Your caseworker will go over how many hours you will need to participate, and your case manager will go over what specific activities are available for you.
Job Assistance Activities
If you are planning to start a training program or go to school on your own, please let your caseworker know as soon as possible. The best time to do so is at least a couple of weeks before your first day. This will help your caseworker make sure you get credit for going to the program and ensure that you get the most help possible paying for the things you need, such as child care and transportation.
Your caseworker will then refer you to a provider who will work with you to make a service plan for how you can succeed in employment and training. There are many ways you can fulfill your hourly requirements at your program.
Activities can include (but are not limited to):
- Job search
- Job readiness and preparation
- English as a Second Language (ESL) education
- Adult basic education
- GED/high school diploma preparation
- Vocational training (all vocational education activities need to be discussed with your caseworker and your case manager before starting, due to time limits on this activity)
- Enrollment in a KEYS program institution
- Community service
Please Note: The information provided on this site never replaces talking to your caseworker or employment and training case manager.
Be Prepared!
Prepare for your first day:
- Set up child care
- Arrange transportation
- Get directions to your program location using the address listed on your Employment Development Plan
- Pack a lunch (lunch will NOT be provided)
- Take your Employment Development Plan and ID to your program
* If you have trouble arranging child care and/or transportation, call your caseworker so that they can help you. Have a "back-up plan" for times when unexpected problems arise. This will help you to not miss time at your program.
SNAP Employment & Training (E&T) State Plan
Section 6(d) of the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008, as amended, requires each state to implement an E&T program for the purpose of assisting members of SNAP households in gaining skills, training, work, or experience that will increase their ability to obtain regular employment. Pennsylvania’s SNAP E&T program is described in the Pennsylvania SNAP E&T State Plan.
To increase program transparency, the Department of Human Services (DHS) posts the SNAP E&T state plan annually. DHS submits the state plan to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) by August 15th of each year, and generally receives USDA approval by October 1st. Additionally, the state plan may be amended at any time; USDA typically reviews amendments within 30 days.
Starting in federal fiscal year 2025, DHS will post E&T state plans and amendments within 30 days of obtaining USDA approval.
Plan
|Effective Date
End Date
Narrative Link
Budget Link
FY25 Plan (Initial)
10/1/24
9/30/25
|Plan Narrative
|Plan Budget
Feedback
DHS welcomes feedback on the SNAP E&T State Plan. Feedback may be sent to:
Jolene Reid, Director
Bureau of Employment Programs
Health and Human Services Building, 4th Floor East
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17120
Feedback may also be submitted by email to: ra-pwbep.snap@pa.gov