Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    PROMISe

    The Department of Human Services (DHS) offers state of the art technology through PROMISe™ — its claims processing, provider enrollment, and user management information system. 

    Log on to PROMISe

    Please use the links below to find the information you need. If you cannot find the information you need, or have further questions please contact us.

      Error Status Codes (ESC)

      Click on one of the PDF documents below to get more detailed information about Error Status Codes (ESC) and what they mean. Error Status Codes appear on Remittance Advices and are returned on interactive claims to indicate the disposition of claim(s) submitted to PROMISe™ for processing.

      Experiencing a Problem with PROMISe?

      If you are having problems with the PROMISe portal, please use one of the following options:

      Check the PROMISe Website

      Check to make sure there are no messages regarding outages or technical difficulties from DHS.

      Go to the PROMISe Website

      Send OMAP an Email

      Send an email to the Office of Medical Assistance Programs (OMAP) Bureau of Fee-for-Service Programs

      Email OMAP

      Call for Provider Assistance

      Representative are available by phone Monday-Friday starting at 8 a.m. at 1-800-248-2152 (Provider Assistance Center) or 1-800-537-8862 (Provider Enrollment)

      Call DHS

      If you do not have access to e-mail, please write to us. Once DHS receives your written inquiry, we can check our files or work with experts on your specific situation and get back to you. If necessary, a staff member will call you back, so please include your phone number. Please mail all inquiries to:

      Bureau of Fee-for-Service Programs
      Office of Medical Assistance Programs
      P.O. Box 2675
      Harrisburg, PA 17105-2675