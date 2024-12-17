​Bureau of Juvenile Justice Services

This Bureau is responsible for the management, operations, program planning and oversight of the state Youth Development Centers (YDC)/Forestry Camp (YFC) facilities.

The six secure programs include the South Mountain Secure Treatment Unit, the Loysville Youth Development Center, North Central Secure Treatment Unit, North East Secure Treatment Unit, Western Secure Treatment Unit, and the Southeast Youth Development Center. The one non-secure unit is Youth Forestry Camp #3. The youth entrusted to BJJS’s care are male and female adolescents who have been adjudicated delinquent by their county judicial system. From the time that a resident is placed in a BJJS facility, they receive individualized treatment services based on their individual strengths and needs. The BJJS Court Liaison Program Specialists work closely with Pennsylvania’s county juvenile court system, the YDC/YFC system and private provider agencies to ensure residents are placed in the least restrictive and most appropriate setting. BJJS also oversees the Pennsylvania Academic and Career/Technical Training Alliance (PACTT) which is a project that provides on-site technical assistance to its affiliated members and works to ensure that delinquent youth receive appropriate academic and career training opportunities at all levels of care throughout the duration of their active involvement within Pennsylvania’s Juvenile Justice System.