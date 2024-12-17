Skip to agency navigation
    The Bureau of Juvenile Justice Services (BJJS) is responsible for the management, operations, program planning and oversight of all the youth development center/youth forestry camp facilities. These facilities are designed to provide state-of-the-art treatment, care and custody services to Pennsylvania's most at-risk youth.

    The six secure programs include the South Mountain Secure Treatment Unit, the Loysville Youth Development Center, North Central Secure Treatment Unit, North East Secure Treatment Unit, Western Secure Treatment Unit, and the Southeast Youth Development Center. The one non-secure unit is  Youth Forestry Camp #3.  The youth entrusted to BJJS’s care are male and female adolescents who have been adjudicated delinquent by their county judicial system.  From the time that a resident is placed in a BJJS facility, they receive individualized treatment services based on their individual strengths and needs.  The BJJS Court Liaison Program Specialists work closely with Pennsylvania’s county juvenile court system, the YDC/YFC system and private provider agencies to ensure residents are placed in the least restrictive and most appropriate setting.  BJJS also oversees the Pennsylvania Academic and Career/Technical Training Alliance (PACTT) which is a project that provides on-site technical assistance to its affiliated members and works to ensure that delinquent youth receive appropriate academic and career training opportunities at all levels of care throughout the duration of their active involvement within Pennsylvania’s Juvenile Justice System.

    Bureau Information

    Health and Human Services Building
    625 Forster Street, Room 126
    Harrisburg, PA 17120

      A counselor leading a group therapy session with a group of teens. One teen is standing and smiling while sharing with the group.
      Empower At-Risk Youth, Transform Lives:

      Juvenile Justice Specialist

      We are seeking individuals who can develop effective relationships with court-adjudicated youth to help address personal problems and provide positive reinforcement to instill proper attitudes and responsible behaviors.

        View open positions

        The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.