​Bureau of Children's Behavioral Health Services

The Bureau of Fee-For-Service Programs (BFFSP) manages provider-focused activities and functions in OLTL.

The bureau is responsible for Medicaid provider enrollment activities under provider types 03 and 59 in, coordination with the Office of Medical Assistance Programs (OMAP), and claims management in fee-for-service (FFS) programs.

The bureau also directs the Quality Management Efficiency Teams (QMET) that audit and analyze the quality and efficiency of services delivered by providers participating in OLTL waivers and the Community HealthChoices (CHC) Managed Care Program to ensure compliance with state and federal regulations.

BFFSP also manages the operations of four field offices that conduct quarterly on-site clinical and financial reviews of nursing facilities enrolled in the Medicaid program to ensure the utilization of Medicaid services and reimbursements are appropriate and consistent with regulations and prepares statistical and other reports related to the utilization of Medicaid services for senior management, consumer advocates, and other parties.