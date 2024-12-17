Council of Parent Attorneys and Advocates

An independent, nonprofit group of lawyers, advocates, and parents whose job it is to help get high-quality educational services for children with disabilities.

PA Health Law Project (PHLP)

PHLP provides consultation on access to health care for PA residents with low-income, the elderly, and people with disabilities. PHLP provides free legal services and advocacy to all Pennsylvanians having trouble accessing publicly funded health care coverage or services.

Wrightslaw

A website containing thousands of articles, cases, and free resources about special education law, education law, and assistance for children with disabilities.

Center for Disability Law and Policy

Assistance for people with disabilities by the Center for Disability Law & Policy.

Community Legal Services of Philadelphia

Provides legal assistance to low-income residents of Philadelphia who cannot afford legal counsel.

Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania

Provides legal assistance to low-income residents of Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties who cannot afford legal counsel.

MidPenn Legal Services

Provides legal assistance to low-income residents of central Pennsylvania who cannot afford legal counsel.

Neighborhood Legal Services Association (Pittsburgh)

Provides legal assistance to low-income residents of the Pittsburgh area who cannot afford legal counsel.

North Penn Legal Services

A nonprofit organization providing civil legal aid to low-income residents of Northeastern Pennsylvania. We provide legal assistance so that people can know their rights and free legal representation in non-criminal matters such as eviction from housing, discrimination, family law, and consumer protection issues.

Northwestern Legal Services

Provides legal assistance to low-income residents of Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Mercer, McKean, Potter, Venango, and Warren counties who cannot afford legal counsel.

Philadelphia Legal Assistance

Provides legal assistance to low-income residents of Philadelphia who cannot afford legal counsel.

Pennsylvania Legal Services

Pennsylvania Legal Services does not provide legal services but can help to find information about available legal services, and where to find the office closest to you.

PA Law Help

An online guide to legal information, court information and legal services in Pennsylvania.