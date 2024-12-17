The Bureau of Finance manages and monitors the Office of Long-Term Living’s (OLTL) appropriations and operating budget of approximately $15 billion.

The bureau serves as liaison to the Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Budget Office. The bureau develops and manages related fiscal activities including Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) and fee-for-service (FFS) rate setting, cost reporting, budget reporting and submissions, audits, and fiscal management of grants and contracts. The bureau processes payments for OLTL’s operating contracts, OLTL’s operating expenses, and supplemental and special payments, and monitors MCO encounter data, claims management, and payments. The bureau also audits cost reports for approximately 600 providers, reviews MCO financial statements for financial stability, revenue, cost reporting, and utilization, and reviews compliance concerns with MCO staff.