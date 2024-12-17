The Bureau of Finance manages and monitors the Office of Long-Term Living’s (OLTL) appropriations and operating budget of approximately $15 billion.
The bureau serves as liaison to the Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Budget Office. The bureau develops and manages related fiscal activities including Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) and fee-for-service (FFS) rate setting, cost reporting, budget reporting and submissions, audits, and fiscal management of grants and contracts. The bureau processes payments for OLTL’s operating contracts, OLTL’s operating expenses, and supplemental and special payments, and monitors MCO encounter data, claims management, and payments. The bureau also audits cost reports for approximately 600 providers, reviews MCO financial statements for financial stability, revenue, cost reporting, and utilization, and reviews compliance concerns with MCO staff.
Divisions
The division is responsible for fiscal activities, including budget reporting and submissions, FFS nursing facility rate setting, and the nursing facility assessment, as well as fiscal management of grants, contracts, and associated procurement activities.
This division contains two sections:, FFS cost report auditing and Community HealthChoices (CHC) Financial Monitoring. The auditing section annually performs 600 nursing facility audits that support FFS per-diem rate calculations. The monitoring section collects and evaluates CHC MCO financial report submissions in order to ensure MCO compliance with program regulations. It also develops payment record files that ensures CHC payments are made according to contractual requirements.
Contact OLTL
OLTL Participant Helpline
1-800-757-5042
Enrolled OLTL participants can call the helpline with any concerns regarding their services. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.
