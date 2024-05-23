The Bureau of Employment Programs (BEP) supports eligible individuals, including public assistance recipients, by providing career support services that help individuals and families prepare for and maintain meaningful employment.

This is accomplished through a network of contracted programs that provide education, job readiness, skills-building, and vocational training services. The bureau also manages supportive services for participants such as transportation, childcare, funding for training supplies, and human-centered case management that helps participants overcome obstacles to ensure long-term workplace success. The bureau does this by developing data-driven programs, policies, systems, and partnerships. Accountability to state and federal funds is monitored by program advisors who evaluate program effectiveness, provide technical assistance, review performance data, and develop holistic approaches to improving outcomes for participants with contracted partners. Finally, the bureau also provides oversight of the Commonwealth’s refugee post-resettlement support program.