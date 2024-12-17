​Treatment Approaches and Planning

Treatment Planning



Treatment planning is an active and ongoing process that makes necessary adjustments as a resident's needs change. Treatment planning links a youth's needs with services and interventions that will develop competencies, address treatment issues, reduce the likelihood of recidivism and improve the quality of life for a youth and the communities.

Throughout the YDC/YFC system, treatment plans:

Focus on reducing risk factors that, according to assessments, have the greatest impact on recidivism.

Place an emphasis on a youth's strengths and building upon them.

Identifies a youth's triggers.

Meets an individual's culture, gender, language, disabilities, and mental health needs.

In essence, the goal is to identify and prioritize the domains that will have the greatest impact on future delinquent behavior, appropriately match services to those areas, and do so in the right dosage and intensity.

Encourage long-term behavioral change, with a goal of reduced recidivism and making communities safer.

Address triggers or barriers that place youth at further risk for recidivism.

Help youth set goals that are specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART Goals).

Focus priorities for youth.

Identify youth's responsibilities and help them take ownership of expectations.

Hold youth accountable for their actions.

Help youth monitor their progress.



Developing effective Treatment Plans requires an understanding of long-term behavioral change strategies that are grounded in evidence-based practices, the ability to match these strategies with individuals' responsivity factors, and the acquisition of competencies and tools necessary to ensure that one-on-one sessions with juveniles help them build skills that address their criminogenic needs. Once the screening and assessment process is complete, the aforementioned behavioral goal planning and youth specific change process can begin.

Building upon the information amassed from the screening and assessment processes, existing cognitive behavioral programs, skill building programs, evidence-based programs and other services are used by employees to ensure that the necessary competencies are developed and treatment issues addressed.