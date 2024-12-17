ERAP Reports and Resources

Skip to agency navigation
    Changes to the county reporting process have improved the quality of information coming from individual counties and increased efficiency at the DHS level. The monthly reports are designed to provide legislators, regulators, and others a statistical overview of expenditures and efforts. 

      The Housing Supports for Pennsylvania in a Post-ERAP Landscape White Paper from DHS offers a toolkit for counties and community partners considering planning and options as ERAP funds are exhausted. The paper includes five sections that provide policy and programmatic recommendations, beginning with considerations to help connect Pennsylvanians facing housing crises and instability to existing resources and building to laying out options for broader systems changes at community and state levels. The White Paper and Resources version includes ten associated resource appendixes and research briefs. 

      • Section 1: Connect Individuals to Existing Supports 
      • Section 2: Bridge the Gap to Continued Rental Supports 
      • Section 3: Provide Effective Eviction Prevention and Diversion 
      • Section 4: Support Broader Changes at the County-Level 
      • Section 5: Extend Elements of ERAP Going Forward 

