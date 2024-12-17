ERAP Reports and Resources

Other Reports



The Housing Supports for Pennsylvania in a Post-ERAP Landscape White Paper from DHS offers a toolkit for counties and community partners considering planning and options as ERAP funds are exhausted. The paper includes five sections that provide policy and programmatic recommendations, beginning with considerations to help connect Pennsylvanians facing housing crises and instability to existing resources and building to laying out options for broader systems changes at community and state levels. The White Paper and Resources version includes ten associated resource appendixes and research briefs.



Section 1: Connect Individuals to Existing Supports

Section 2: Bridge the Gap to Continued Rental Supports

Section 3: Provide Effective Eviction Prevention and Diversion

Section 4: Support Broader Changes at the County-Level

Section 5: Extend Elements of ERAP Going Forward

