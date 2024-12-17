The Office of Income Maintenance (OIM) administers and determines eligibility for both Medicaid, also known as Medical Assistance (MA) in Pennsylvania, and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

This includes processing new applications and annual renewals. Your local county assistance office (CAO) will determine your eligibility when you renew your Medicaid and/or CHIP coverage.

If you have Medicaid and/or CHIP, you will need to complete a renewal and may need to provide verification documents every year to keep your healthcare coverage. the Department of Human Services (DHS) will send communications about renewals via mail, email, and/or text messages. If you do not submit a renewal when it is due, you may lose coverage.