The Office of Income Maintenance (OIM) administers and determines eligibility for both Medicaid, also known as Medical Assistance (MA) in Pennsylvania, and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
This includes processing new applications and annual renewals. Your local county assistance office (CAO) will determine your eligibility when you renew your Medicaid and/or CHIP coverage.
If you have Medicaid and/or CHIP, you will need to complete a renewal and may need to provide verification documents every year to keep your healthcare coverage. the Department of Human Services (DHS) will send communications about renewals via mail, email, and/or text messages. If you do not submit a renewal when it is due, you may lose coverage.
What should I do right now?
The best thing you can do now is make sure your address and phone number are up to date with DHS so we can send you important information about your coverage. You can update your information by contacting the Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 or 1-215-560-7226 in Philadelphia, or reporting it online through your COMPASS account.
Can't access COMPASS?
If you cannot access COMPASS, you can update your contact information by calling the Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 or 1-215-560-7226 in Philadelphia.
Stay Connected
Download the myCOMPASS PA app
myCompass PA is a mobile app for Pennsylvanians who have applied for or receive state benefits.
Sign up for text messages from DHS
You can also sign up for text alerts to get information faster when it is your time to renew.
Renewals Information
What should I know about my renewal?
You will get a renewal-packet in the mail when it is time to renew your state healthcare coverage.
It is very important that you complete and return your renewal by the due date. Please complete your renewal if your circumstances like income or household size have changed OR if nothing has changed.
By completing your renewal, DHS can keep your state healthcare coverage open or connect you to other affordable healthcare coverage options if you are no longer eligible for Medicaid or CHIP. There are four ways you can complete and submit your renewal:
- By mail — Complete and return the forms by mailing them back in the provided envelope
- Online — Complete your renewal online in COMPASS
- Telephone — Call 1-866-550-4355 to talk to a customer service representative
- In-Person — Complete and submit your renewal in person at any local county assistance office (CAO)
Completing your renewal will help DHS determine if you are still eligible for healthcare coverage through the state. If you are still eligible, your Medicaid or CHIP coverage will continue. If you are no longer eligible, you will be automatically referred to Pennie®.
Completing Your Renewal
There are a few ways for you to complete your renewal.
How can I submit my verification documents?
There are several ways to submit your verification documents, such as:
- Upload documents onto the myCOMPASS PA mobile app.
- Upload documents onto COMPASS using your computer.
- Mail documents to your local CAO.
- Drop off your documents in person at your local CAO.
- Fax your documents to your local CAO.
If you have difficulty gathering or submitting your verification documents, please immediately call the Statewide Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 or 215-560-7226 in Philadelphia. Our staff can often help you get documentation or can give you more time to provide what is needed to process your renewal.
When is my renewal date?
Everyone's renewal date is different. You will start to get information about your renewal about 90 days before your renewal is due.
If you have a COMPASS account, you can check your renewal date and complete your renewal online up to 60 days before your renewal date. You can also sign up for emails and texts in COMPASS. This is the fastest and easiest way to get information about your benefits.
What if I don't complete my renewal?
If you do not complete your renewal by the due date, your state health coverage will end.
You can still submit your renewal up to 90 days after the date your Medicaid or CHIP coverage ends. If you are still eligible, your coverage will reopen with no gap in coverage. Don't risk your coverage. Update your contact information, check your renewal date, or submit your renewal online using COMPASS.
No Longer Eligible for Medicaid or CHIP?
You Still Have Options.
Pennsylvanians who are no longer eligible for Medicaid or CHIP will be automatically referred to other sources of affordable coverage like Pennie®, Pennsylvania’s official health insurance marketplace, to avoid any lapse in quality, affordable health care.
Individuals will receive communications about other coverage options after their Medicaid and/or CHIP cases are closed. You can also learn more about these additional health coverage options below.
If you are no longer eligible for Medicaid when your renewal is reviewed, you will get a letter in the mail telling you that your coverage is stopping. You can appeal the decision if you believe it is not correct. Appeal and Fair Hearing rights and Instructions for how to ask for an appeal will be on the letter you receive.
Pennie also provides local expert support to help you understand what plans are available to you and your family. Visit www.pennie.com/connect or call 1-844-844-8040 to learn more. Their support experts can help you over the phone, in person, or virtually in your preferred language.
Who can get coverage from Pennie?
About Pennie
Where can I get help with Medicare Benefits?
PA MEDI Helpline
Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI) offers free Medicare counseling to older Pennsylvanians. PA MEDI Counselors are specially trained to answer your questions and provide you with objective, easy-to-understand information about Medicare, Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicaid, and Long-Term Care Insurance.
The PA Link can provide assistance to people with disabilities and older adults aged 60-64 who need services and supports.
The PA MEDI Helpline is available at 1-800-783-7067 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.