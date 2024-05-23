Skip to agency navigation
    Text Messaging

    You can now receive text messages from the Department of Human Services with updates and alerts about your benefits. This is the easiest way to receive in-the-moment news from us, and it is easy to sign up. 

    Overview

    Don’t miss important information about your benefits.

    Sign up for text and email messages about your DHS benefits and you’ll receive benefits-related message, including:

    • Updates
    • Reminders
    • Alerts
    • Renewal information

    How to get texts & emails about your benefits

    To opt-in for text messages from us, follow the instructions below:

    Go to our COMPASS Benefits Portal and login to your MyCOMPASS Account.

    Or signup if you don’t already have one.

    Click on Text Message Portal on the left-hand side of the dashboard and answer the questions:

    • Would you like to receive Text Message Notifications? 
    • Please indicate English or Spanish 
    • Please select which notifications you would like to receive: Renewal and/or Verifications 
    • I have read the Terms and Conditions
    • Enter the phone number to which you would like to receive text messages

    After you click “Submit” you will receive a green spinner while COMPASS checks your information – IF your submission is:

    • Successful - a green banner at the top will say, "Your Text Message Preferences have been updated. Please click 'Next' to continue."
    • Unsuccessful - a red error box will say, "Your Text Message Preferences have not been saved. The number you have entered cannot receive Text Messages." 

    Contact

    Got questions or need help with COMPASS?

    Phone

    Call the COMPASS Helpline 1-800-692-7462 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday

    Call: 1-800-692-7462

    Web Form

    If you have questions during non-business hours or prefer, submit a form.

    DHS Feedback Form