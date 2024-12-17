Autism Services, Education, Resources & Training Collaborative (ASERT)

The ASERT Collaborative (Autism Services, Education, Resources and Training) is a key component of the Bureau of Supports for Autism and Special Populations' strategy for supporting individuals with autism and their families throughout the Commonwealth. Connect with ASERT's Statewide Resource Center by visiting PAautism.org, calling toll-free in PA: 877-231-4244 or info@PAautism.org, ASERTespanol@PAautism.org.

MyODP Training & Resource Center

MyODP.org provides a single place for people to access ODP's virtual training, resources, and communications, as well as to register to attend face-to-face events. This streamlined learning management system has been designed with accessibility features and Google Translate so that ODP's materials are available to individuals, families, and professionals.

Many pieces of training for professionals who support individuals with autism are hosted on MyODP.org, including:

Adult Autism Waiver (AAW) providers accessing required and supplemental training



ACT 62 Behavior Specialist Licensure (BSL) applicants interested in training that can be applied toward the 90-hour requirement



Professionals accessing the BAS Functional Behavior Assessment (FBA) required post-test and online trainer workshop



Professionals interested in expanding their understanding of appropriate supports for children and adults with autism



Individuals, families, and professionals interested in additional autism-specific resources and training opportunities are also encouraged to visit the ASERT website.

Pennsylvania Autism Surveillance Project (PASP)

The Pennsylvania Autism Surveillance Project (PASP) is a cross-agency collaboration between the Pennsylvania departments of Human Services (DHS), Education (PDE), and Health (DOH). Using the CDC's Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, this partnership will have the ability to track the number and characteristics of children on the autism spectrum in multiple communities in the United States.

PA Autism Insurance Act (Act 62)



If you or someone you know is the parent of a child with autism, view information and resources about the PA Autism Insurance Act (Act 62)

To access the following reports, please use the links below.

Contact the Bureau of Supports for Autism and Special Populations

Phone: Call 1-866-539-7689 (toll free number)

Mailing Address:

Department of Human Services

Office of Developmental Programs, Bureau of Autism Services

P.O. Box 2675

Harrisburg, PA 17105

For information about available resources through the ASERT Collaborative: Email info@PAautism.org or call 877-231-4244