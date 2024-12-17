Skip to agency navigation
    REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT PROGRAM

    COVID-19 Resources

    COVID-19 Resources for Afghan New Arrivals National Resource Center for Refugees, Immigrants, and Migrants (NRC-RIM)

     

    COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Department of Health

     

    Vaccine Information and Resources

     


    Amharic | Arabic | Burmese Chin | Burmese Karen | English | Farsi | French | Haitian Creole | Japanese | Korean | Kurdish Kurmanji | Kurdish Sorani | Mandarin | Nepali | Pashto | Portuguese | Spanish | Somali | Swahili | Tigrinya | Vietnamese

    Vaccine Central National Resource Center for Refugees, Immigrants, and Migrants (NRC-RIM) The National Resource Center for Refugees, Immigrants, and Migrants (NRC-RIM) is funded by the CDC to provide assistance and resources to state and local health departments working with refugee, immigrant, and migrant communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

    CDC Community-Based Organizations COVID-19 Vaccine Toolkit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention This toolkit is designed for staff of organizations serving communities affected by COVID-19. These CBOs could include social service organizations, faith-based organizations, YMCAs/YWCAs, fraternities, school organizations (e.g., PTAs/PTOs), meal delivery services, senior centers, and others.

    Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Food and Drug Administration FDA translated Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) factsheets for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.Translated factsheets for recipients and caregivers. Available in Arabic, Burmese, Cherokee, Chuukese, Chinese, German, Haitian Creole, Hindi, Hmong, Korean, Mam, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Somali, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Yiddish.

    Recent updates to the CDC Website:

     

    Switchboard Blog

    Frequently updated, multilingual resources on COVID-19, including new CDC translations

     

    Multilingual Resources

     

    Public Service Announcements Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    Communication Toolkit For Migrants, Refugees, and Other LEP Populations Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    CDC Fact Sheets in Other Languages Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    COVID-19: How to Protect Yourself and Stop the Spread of the Virus Cultural Orientation Resource Exchange (CORE)
    A Round-Up of Multilingual Resources on COVID-19 Switchboard

    COVID-19 Info Leaflet for Migrant Populations International Organization for Migration

     

    Community Engagement

    Community Sponsor Tool Kit Church World Service Lancaster

     

    Guidance for Businesses and Employees

    Pennsylvania COVID-19 PPE & Supplies Business-2-Business (B2B) Interchange Directory PA Department of Community and Economic Development

    Wellbeing for Refugee Service Providers during COVID-19: Am I Ok?Switchboard

    Making Remote Work Successful Switchboard

    Unemployment Compensation Alerts PA Department of Labor & Industry

    Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention