Vaccine Central National Resource Center for Refugees, Immigrants, and Migrants (NRC-RIM) The National Resource Center for Refugees, Immigrants, and Migrants (NRC-RIM) is funded by the CDC to provide assistance and resources to state and local health departments working with refugee, immigrant, and migrant communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

CDC Community-Based Organizations COVID-19 Vaccine Toolkit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention This toolkit is designed for staff of organizations serving communities affected by COVID-19. These CBOs could include social service organizations, faith-based organizations, YMCAs/YWCAs, fraternities, school organizations (e.g., PTAs/PTOs), meal delivery services, senior centers, and others.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Food and Drug Administration FDA translated Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) factsheets for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.Translated factsheets for recipients and caregivers. Available in Arabic, Burmese, Cherokee, Chuukese, Chinese, German, Haitian Creole, Hindi, Hmong, Korean, Mam, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Somali, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Yiddish.

COVID-19 Vaccination for People Experiencing Homelessness: Frequently Asked Questions

Information about the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccines and Severe Allergic Reactions

Frequently updated, multilingual resources on COVID-19, including new CDC translations

Multilingual Resources

Public Service Announcements Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Communication Toolkit For Migrants, Refugees, and Other LEP Populations Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

CDC Fact Sheets in Other Languages Centers for Disease Control and Prevention



COVID-19: How to Protect Yourself and Stop the Spread of the Virus Cultural Orientation Resource Exchange (CORE)

A Round-Up of Multilingual Resources on COVID-19 Switchboard



COVID-19 Info Leaflet for Migrant Populations International Organization for Migration



Community Engagement



Community Sponsor Tool Kit Church World Service Lancaster

Guidance for Businesses and Employees

Pennsylvania COVID-19 PPE & Supplies Business-2-Business (B2B) Interchange Directory PA Department of Community and Economic Development

Wellbeing for Refugee Service Providers during COVID-19: Am I Ok?Switchboard

Making Remote Work Successful Switchboard

Unemployment Compensation Alerts PA Department of Labor & Industry

Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention