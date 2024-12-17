COVID-19 Resources for Afghan New Arrivals National Resource Center for Refugees, Immigrants, and Migrants (NRC-RIM)
COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Department of Health
Vaccine Information and Resources
Amharic | Arabic | Burmese Chin | Burmese Karen | English | Farsi | French | Haitian Creole | Japanese | Korean | Kurdish Kurmanji | Kurdish Sorani | Mandarin | Nepali | Pashto | Portuguese | Spanish | Somali | Swahili | Tigrinya | Vietnamese
Vaccine Central National Resource Center for Refugees, Immigrants, and Migrants (NRC-RIM) The National Resource Center for Refugees, Immigrants, and Migrants (NRC-RIM) is funded by the CDC to provide assistance and resources to state and local health departments working with refugee, immigrant, and migrant communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
CDC Community-Based Organizations COVID-19 Vaccine Toolkit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention This toolkit is designed for staff of organizations serving communities affected by COVID-19. These CBOs could include social service organizations, faith-based organizations, YMCAs/YWCAs, fraternities, school organizations (e.g., PTAs/PTOs), meal delivery services, senior centers, and others.
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Food and Drug Administration FDA translated Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) factsheets for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.Translated factsheets for recipients and caregivers. Available in Arabic, Burmese, Cherokee, Chuukese, Chinese, German, Haitian Creole, Hindi, Hmong, Korean, Mam, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Somali, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Yiddish.
- At-Home Testing
- COVID-19 Vaccination for People Experiencing Homelessness: Frequently Asked Questions
- Information about the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
- COVID-19 Vaccines and Severe Allergic Reactions
Frequently updated, multilingual resources on COVID-19, including new CDC translations
Multilingual Resources
Public Service Announcements Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Communication Toolkit For Migrants, Refugees, and Other LEP Populations Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
CDC Fact Sheets in Other Languages Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
COVID-19: How to Protect Yourself and Stop the Spread of the Virus Cultural Orientation Resource Exchange (CORE)
A Round-Up of Multilingual Resources on COVID-19 Switchboard
COVID-19 Info Leaflet for Migrant Populations International Organization for Migration
Community Engagement
Community Sponsor Tool Kit Church World Service Lancaster
Guidance for Businesses and Employees
Pennsylvania COVID-19 PPE & Supplies Business-2-Business (B2B) Interchange Directory PA Department of Community and Economic Development
Wellbeing for Refugee Service Providers during COVID-19: Am I Ok?Switchboard
Making Remote Work Successful Switchboard
Unemployment Compensation Alerts PA Department of Labor & Industry
Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention