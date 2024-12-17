​Office of Long-Term Living Waiver Amendments, Renewals, and Accompanying Home and Community-Based Services Transition Plans

OLTL Transition Plan Stakeholders



OLTL is committed to stakeholder involvement in the development of its Transition Plans, as well as in the assessment of provider settings and the remediation processes. A representative list of waiver participants, providers and advocates can be found here.

May 7, 2015 Stakeholder Meeting:

OLTL held a Stakeholder Meeting on May 7, 2015, to discuss CMS' Final Rule related to Home and Community-Based settings. There were 35 attendees representing various associations, participants, advocates, providers, and Department of Human Services' staff. The meeting was facilitated by Dering Consulting Group.

OLTL Tools

CMS requires that states undergo activities to assess whether or not their waiver providers are in compliance with the new rule and to incorporate continued provider compliance into their overall monitoring activities. To begin the assessment process in Pennsylvania, the Department of Human Services' Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) and Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) developed a web-based survey to be completed by all ODP and OLTL providers. For OLTL, this includes providers supporting individuals within the Aging, AIDS, Attendant Care, COMMCARE, Independence, and OBRA Waivers. The intent of the survey is to assist DHS to get an overall understanding of the settings in which waiver services are being provided and help to determine the specifics of future assessment activities and inform policy development.

Transition Plans



OLTL will also be submitting waiver-specific Transition Plans for the CommCare and OBRA waivers in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) relating to the provisions of the final Home and Community-Based Services regulations. Find more information on the federal rule.

Public Input

The public notice announcing waiver amendments to the Aging, Attendant Care, and OBRA waivers, the CommCare and Independence waiver renewals and Transition Plans for CommCare and OBRA can be viewed in the December 20, 2014 issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

OLTL is seeking public comment on all of these documents. Interested persons are invited to submit written comments regarding the amendments, renewals, and Transition Plans announced in the December 20, 2014 public notice to the Department of Human Services, Office of Long-Term Living, Bureau of Policy and Regulatory Management, Attention: Jennifer Hale, P.O. Box 8025, Harrisburg, PA 17105-8025. Comments can also be sent to RA-waiverstandard@pa.gov. The public comment period ends on February 3, 2014. Comments received within the 45-day comment period will be reviewed and considered for revisions to the amendments, renewals and the Transition Plans.

The Office of Long-Term Living will offer two webinars in January for public input and discussion. The webinars will be held on Webinars January 6 and January 8, 2015.