Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Helpful Telephone Numbers

     

    Service

    Phone Number

    DHS HelpLine

    1-800-692-7462 (1-800-451-5886 TDD
    for individuals with hearing impairments)

    Autism Services

    1-866-539-7689

    COMPASS/Benefits Helpline (Cash Assistance, SNAP, MA, etc.)

    1-800-692-7462

    ChildLine (State Child Abuse Registry)

    1-800-932-0313

    CHIP Helpline

    1-800-986-KIDS (1-800-986-5437)

    Disability Services

    1-800-753-8827

    Governor's Office

    1-717-787-2500

    Estate Recovery Program

    1-800-528-3708

    Health & Human Services HR Delivery Center

    1-717-787-5618

    Pharmacy Services

    1-800-537-8862, option 1

    Secretary of Human Services

    1-717-787-2600

    Welfare Fraud TipLine

    1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477)

    Child Support Enforcement Helpline

    1-800-932-0211

     