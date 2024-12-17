Service
Phone Number
DHS HelpLine
1-800-692-7462 (1-800-451-5886 TDD
Autism Services
1-866-539-7689
COMPASS/Benefits Helpline (Cash Assistance, SNAP, MA, etc.)
1-800-692-7462
ChildLine (State Child Abuse Registry)
1-800-932-0313
CHIP Helpline
1-800-986-KIDS (1-800-986-5437)
Disability Services
1-800-753-8827
Governor's Office
1-717-787-2500
Estate Recovery Program
1-800-528-3708
Health & Human Services HR Delivery Center
1-717-787-5618
Pharmacy Services
1-800-537-8862, option 1
Secretary of Human Services
1-717-787-2600
Welfare Fraud TipLine
1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477)
Child Support Enforcement Helpline
1-800-932-0211