Can I use online purchasing at any any approved retailer location in Pennsylvania?

Not all retailer locations participate in SNAP Online Purchasing. Approved retailers choose which of their locations participate (except for Amazon, who delivers nationwide). Check with your retailer to determine if your location of choice participates.

What can I buy online with my SNAP benefits?

Only eligible food items normally covered by SNAP can be bought online with SNAP benefits via EBT card. Delivery fees, driver tips, and other associated charges and/or ineligible items may not be paid for with SNAP benefits online. Individuals will need to use another method of payment to cover non-allowable items and fees such as a debit or credit card.

Where can interested retailers find more information about how to become authorized to accept SNAP benefits online?

Only the United States Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) can authorize retailers to accept SNAP online purchases. The Department of Human Services (DHS) does not choose which retailers participate in SNAP online purchasing.

Retailers that are interested in participating must contact FNS to review the requirements to be added to the program. Requirements include making changes to their website, contracting with a third-party processor for encryption of EBT card Personal Identification Number (PIN), ensuring secure transaction processing, and certifying and successfully testing changes to their online shopping site. A full list of the requirements to participate in the OPP can be found at the FNS website.

Where can I find more information about SNAP and EBT?