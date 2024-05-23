Skip to agency navigation
    Councils & Committees

    ​Fee-For-Service Subcommittee

    2025 Meeting Schedule

    All meetings are scheduled for 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

    • February 12, 2025
      Meeting Material tbd:
      • Agenda
      • Presentation
      • Minutes     
    • May 14, 2025
      Meeting Material tbd:
      • Agenda
      • Presentation
      • Minutes
    • August 13, 2025
      Meeting Material tbd:
      • Agenda
      • Presentation
      • Minutes
    • November 12, 2025
      Meeting Material tbd:
      • Agenda
      • Presentation
      • Minutes

    Fee-For-Service Delivery System Subcommittee Members

    MemberAffiliation/Mailing Address/Phone/Fax/Email

    Deb Shoemaker
    CHAIR

    Pennsylvania Psychiatric Leadership Council
    Phone: (717) 575-9159
    Email: shoemaker0805@comcast.net

    Michele Robison
    EX-OFFICIO CO-CHAIR

    Bureau of Fee for Service Programs
    Commonwealth Tower, 9th Floor
    303 Walnut Street
    Harrisburg PA 17101
    Phone: (717) 772-6169
    Email: mirobison@pa.gov 

    Michael Lane

    Wojdak Government Relations
    30 North Third Street Ste 950
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Phone: (717) 221-2688
    Email: MLane@wojdak.com

    Mindy Eberhart

    PAMS
    Pennsylvania Association of Medical Suppliers (PAMS)
    185 Newberry Commons, #268
    Etters, PA 17319
    Phone: (814) 883-6819
    Email: MEberhart@pamsonline.org

    Jeffrey L. Iseman
    Public Policy & Outreach Coordinator
    Pennsylvania Statewide Independent Living Council (PA SILC)
    300 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 305B
    Camp Hill, PA 17011
    Phone / FAX:  (717) 829-2708
    Email: JLIseman@pasilc.org

    Jolene H. Calla, Esq

    Hospital & Healthsystem Assoc. of PA
    Vice President, Health Care Finance and Insurance
    30 North Third Street, Suite 600
    Harrisburg, PA 17101
    Phone: (717) 561-5308
    Email: jcalla@haponline.org

    Marisa Swarney 

    Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA)
    3501 North Front Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17110
    Phone:(717) 234-5941
    Fax: (717) 232-7169
    Email: mss@padental.org

    Kimberly Walk

    Ambulance Association of Pennsylvania
    P.O. Box 8
    Indiana, PA 15701
    Phone: (877) 463-0146
    Fax: (724) 479-4289
    Email: kwalk@ambcoach.com

    ​Tony DiLuca

    ​Paths, LLC
    9 Executive Campus
    Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
    Email: tdiluca@hcpaths.com

    Details

    Address:

    Department of Human Services
    Commonwealth Tower
    12th Floor, Clothes Tree Room
    303 Walnut Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101 

    Time:

    All meetings are scheduled for 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. 

    Call-In Information:

    Call-in Number listed in the Meeting Material 

    Report An Absence:

    To report an absence from a scheduled meeting, please contact: 

    Gina Morris
    Email: Gimorris@pa.gov
    Phone: 717-214-4139

     