Departments & Offices

    ​DHS' Office of Administration's mission is to create partnerships to deliver quality service to customers through collaboration, consultation and supports. Services provided by the Office of Administration include administrative appeals/hearings, administrative services, equal opportunity in DHS programs, financial operations, fraud and abuse recoveries in medical assistance and third party recoveries, procurement and contract management.

    Since its inception in 2007, the Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) has focused on creating opportunities for the commonwealth's youngest children to develop and learn to their fullest potential. This goal is accomplished through a framework of supports and systems that help ensure that children and their families have access to high-quality services. OCDEL is jointly overseen by the Department of Human Services and the Department of Education. 

    ​The mission of the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) is to support Pennsylvanians with developmental disabilities to achieve greater independence, choice and opportunity in their lives. The office seeks to continuously improve an effective system of accessible services and supports that are flexible, innovative and person-centered.

    The Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) voted to approve the Office of Developmental Programs HCBS and Licensing Regulations. 

    ​The Office of Income Maintenance is responsible for the oversight of the:

    ​The majority of people will need assistance with daily activities, such as bathing, dressing and meal preparation, at some point in their lives, whether due to aging, injury, illness or disability. Knowing what types of services are needed, available and how to obtain them is not easy. Whether you need help now or are exploring future options for yourself or a loved one, services and supports available through the Pennsylvania Office of Long-Term Living can assist you.

    ​The Office of Medical Assistance Programs (OMAP) administers Pennsylvania's Medicaid program, which is the joint state and federal Medical Assistance program that provides coverage for health care for eligible Pennsylvania residents. Medical Assistance provides coverage for health care services through a fee-for-service program as well as through the managed care program that is administered by contracted Managed Care Organizations. The Office of Medical Assistance Programs is also responsible for enrolling providers, processing provider claims, establishing rates and fees, contracting and monitoring of managed care organizations, and detecting and deterring providers and recipients fraud and abuse.

    ​Every individual served by the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) will have the opportunity for growth, recovery, and inclusion in the community, have access to culturally competent services and supports of their choice and enjoy a quality of life that includes family members and friends. The goal of the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is to transform the children's behavioral health system to a system that is family and youth guided, implement services and policies to support recovery and resiliency in the adult behavioral health system, and assure that behavioral health services and supports recognize and accommodate the unique needs of older adults.

    ​Program Office

    ​Deputy Secretary

    ​Office of Administration

    ​Stephanie Shell

    ​Office of Child Development and Early Learning

    Shante' Brown

    ​Office of Children Youth and Families

    ​Laval Miller-Wilson

    ​Office of Developmental Programs

    ​Kristin Ahrens

    ​Office of Income Maintenance

    Hoa Pham

    ​Office of Long Term Living

    ​Juliet Marsala

    ​Office of Medical Assistance Programs

    ​Sally Kozak

    ​Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

    ​Jen Smith