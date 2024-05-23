Departments & Offices

​Every individual served by the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) will have the opportunity for growth, recovery, and inclusion in the community, have access to culturally competent services and supports of their choice and enjoy a quality of life that includes family members and friends. The goal of the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is to transform the children's behavioral health system to a system that is family and youth guided, implement services and policies to support recovery and resiliency in the adult behavioral health system, and assure that behavioral health services and supports recognize and accommodate the unique needs of older adults.