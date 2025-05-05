The Enterprise Case Management (ECM) website provides detail around the status and implementation.
The form below is for:
- people we serve
- service and supports coordinators
- providers
- Administrative Entities
- County Organizations
- program offices
- other stakeholder groups
Disclaimer: Concerns related to child abuse and neglect should not be reported through the 'Contact ECM' form. Please report any suspected abuse to Child Line directly at 1-800-932-0313. Mandated reporters may also report concerns electronically using the Child Welfare Information Solution (CWIS) Child Welfare Portal.