    The following Medical Assistance (MA) Bulletin applies to 340B covered entities that bill the MA Fee-for-Service (FFS) program and/or a MA Program managed care organization (MCO) for drugs purchased under the 340B Drug Pricing Program and dispensed to MA program beneficiaries:

    The following MA Bulletins apply to 340B covered entities that bill the MA FFS program for 340B purchased drugs:

    2025 Pennsylvania Medical Assistance BIN/PCN/Group Numbers

    FFS/MCO
    		BIN
    		PCN
    		Group Number
    Fee-For-Service
    		600760
    		N/A
    		N/A
    AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania
    		019595
    		01940000
    		N/A
    AmeriHealth Community Health Choices
    		019595
    		07630000
    		N/A
    Geisinger Health Plan (Effective 1/1/2024)
    		026010
    		MCDG
    		N/A
    Health Partners of Philadelphia
    		004336
    		MCAIDADV
    		RX3892
    ​Highmark Wholecare (Medicaid Primary)
    		​004336
    		​MCAIDADV
    		​RX2338
    ​Highmark Wholecare (Medicaid Secondary to Medicare)
    		​012114
    		​MCAIDADV
    		​RX2338
    ​Highmark Wholecare (Medicaid Secondary to Commercial Insurance)
    		​013089
    		​MCAIDADV
    		​RX2338
    Keystone First Community Health Choices
    		019595
    		07630000
    		N/A
    Keystone First
    		019595
    		01940000
    		N/A
    Pennsylvania Health & Wellness (Effective 1/1/2024)
    		003858
    		MA
    		2FBA
    United Healthcare Community Plan
    		610494
    		4200
    		ACUPA
    UPMC for You
    		003858
    		A4
    		PMDM

    Last Updated: January 5, 2025