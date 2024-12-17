The following Medical Assistance (MA) Bulletin applies to 340B covered entities that bill the MA Fee-for-Service (FFS) program and/or a MA Program managed care organization (MCO) for drugs purchased under the 340B Drug Pricing Program and dispensed to MA program beneficiaries:
2025 Pennsylvania Medical Assistance BIN/PCN/Group Numbers
|FFS/MCO
|BIN
|PCN
|Group Number
|Fee-For-Service
|600760
|N/A
|N/A
|AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania
|019595
|01940000
|N/A
|AmeriHealth Community Health Choices
|019595
|07630000
|N/A
|Geisinger Health Plan (Effective 1/1/2024)
|026010
|MCDG
|N/A
|Health Partners of Philadelphia
|004336
|MCAIDADV
|RX3892
|Highmark Wholecare (Medicaid Primary)
|004336
|MCAIDADV
|RX2338
|Highmark Wholecare (Medicaid Secondary to Medicare)
|012114
|MCAIDADV
|RX2338
|Highmark Wholecare (Medicaid Secondary to Commercial Insurance)
|013089
|MCAIDADV
|RX2338
|Keystone First Community Health Choices
|019595
|07630000
|N/A
|Keystone First
|019595
|01940000
|N/A
|Pennsylvania Health & Wellness (Effective 1/1/2024)
|003858
|MA
|2FBA
|United Healthcare Community Plan
|610494
|4200
|ACUPA
|UPMC for You
|003858
|A4
|PMDM
Last Updated: January 5, 2025