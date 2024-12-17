The following Medical Assistance (MA) Bulletin applies to 340B covered entities that bill the MA Fee-for-Service (FFS) program and/or a MA Program managed care organization (MCO) for drugs purchased under the 340B Drug Pricing Program and dispensed to MA program beneficiaries:



The following MA Bulletins apply to 340B covered entities that bill the MA FFS program for 340B purchased drugs:

2025 Pennsylvania Medical Assistance BIN/PCN/Group Numbers

FFS/MCO

BIN

PCN

Group Number

Fee-For-Service

600760

N/A

N/A

AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania

019595

01940000

N/A

AmeriHealth Community Health Choices

019595

07630000

N/A

Geisinger Health Plan (Effective 1/1/2024)

026010

MCDG

N/A

Health Partners of Philadelphia

004336

MCAIDADV

RX3892

​Highmark Wholecare (Medicaid Primary)

​004336

​MCAIDADV

​RX2338

​Highmark Wholecare (Medicaid Secondary to Medicare)

​012114

​MCAIDADV

​RX2338

​Highmark Wholecare (Medicaid Secondary to Commercial Insurance)

​013089

​MCAIDADV

​RX2338

Keystone First Community Health Choices

019595

07630000

N/A

Keystone First

019595

01940000

N/A

Pennsylvania Health & Wellness (Effective 1/1/2024)

003858

MA

2FBA

United Healthcare Community Plan

610494

4200

ACUPA

UPMC for You

003858

A4

PMDM



Last Updated: January 5, 2025