PCHs and ALRs are typically not covered by Medicaid and payment rates are set by the facility. While the vast majority of PCH and ALR residents pay privately, some residents also receive Home and Community-Based Services.

PCHs and ALRs are inspected and licensed by the Department of Human Services (DHS). They are usually privately-owned, although some are operated by local governments or non-profit agencies. In Pennsylvania, homes may be licensed to care for as few as four people and as many as several hundred.