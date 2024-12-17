What are PCHs and ALRs?
Personal Care Homes (PCH)
Personal Care Homes (PCHs) are residences that provide shelter, meals, supervision and assistance with personal care tasks, typically for older people, or people with physical, behavioral health, or cognitive disabilities who are unable live safely at home but do not need 24-hour nursing care. While available services vary and are based on the facility and the individual needs of each resident, services provided at a typical PCH include assistance with:
- Eating/drinking
- Walking/getting in and out of bed or chair
- Toileting/bowel and bladder management
- Bathing
- Personal hygiene
- Arranging for and managing health care
- Making/keeping doctor's appointments
- Assisting with or administering medications
- Positioning in bed or chair
- Doing laundry
- Arranging for transportation
- Shopping/managing finances
- Using the telephone/writing letters
- Caring for possessions
- Participating in social/recreational activities
- Using prosthetics
- Getting and caring for seasonal clothes
Assisted Living Residences (ALR)
Assisted Living Residences (ALRs) offer all of the care offered by PCHs, but may be able to serve individuals with higher care needs that still do not require 24-hour nursing care. ALRs offer more changes for residents to age in-place and exercise decision-making.
Find a PCH or ALR
The Human Services Provider Directory can be searched by zip code, county and region of the state to help you locate a licensed facility in your area. The directory also includes the size and licensing status of each licensing PCH and ALR in Pennsylvania.
Additional PCH and ALR Information
PCHs and ALRs are typically not covered by Medicaid and payment rates are set by the facility. While the vast majority of PCH and ALR residents pay privately, some residents also receive Home and Community-Based Services.
PCHs and ALRs are inspected and licensed by the Department of Human Services (DHS). They are usually privately-owned, although some are operated by local governments or non-profit agencies. In Pennsylvania, homes may be licensed to care for as few as four people and as many as several hundred.
Choosing the Right PCH or ALR
Choosing a community setting for yourself or a loved one is an important task.
Checking to be sure that a PCH or ALR is licensed is the best way to ensure that the setting receives regular inspections of its physical site and service delivery. Other major factors to consider include:
- Location — Proximity to family, friends, shopping, public transportation, church, library, and other community resources.
- Size — Both large and small homes offer advantages depending on the potential resident's lifestyle and preferences.
- Cost — Monthly fees and service charges can vary widely.
Once major considerations are decided upon, it is advisable to visit several settings, during various times of day, before making a decision. When visiting a PCH or ALR, it may be helpful to:
- Visit several times at different times of day and night.
- Visit as many rooms as possible.
- Ask about staff training and qualifications.
- Ask how long staff have worked at the home.
- Watch and listen to how staff talk to and interact with residents. Do they treat residents with respect?
- Read and ask questions about the home rules regarding smoking, pets, visitation, and other requirements.
- Review the activities schedule and watch activities in progress.
- Speak to people who live there and to the staff and the administrator.
- Read the menu and observe a meal.
- Review resident contract provisions.
- Ask about optional services and additional fees, if any.
Regulations
PCHs and ALRs are inspected and licensed by DHS under the requirements contained in 55 Pa. Code Chapter 2600 PCH and 55 Pa. Code Chapter 2800 (ALR). These regulations include requirements for fire safety; staff training and education; nutrition and meal preparation; resident health and medical care; personal care service delivery; physical site conditions; and other factors affecting the health, safety, and well-being of residents.
DHS inspects each PCH and ALR annually and conducts investigations into complaints and unusual incidents. Questions regarding the licensing status and history of specific PCHs can be directed to the DHS' appropriate Regional Offices.