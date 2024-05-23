Skip to agency navigation
    Office of Developmental Programs (ODP)

    Bureau of Financial Management and Program Support

    The Bureau of Financial Management of Program Support prepares budgets and budget revisions, county allocations, federal expenditure reports, provides fiscal management of the private Intermediate Care Facilities for persons with intellectual disabilities program and Targeted Services Management program. 

    Divisions

    This division provides budget analysis for each appropriation, prepares allocation letters for counties, processes payment and adjustment transactions in SAP and PROMISe, prepares fiscal component of federal expenditure reports. 

    • Contact
      • Chief: Monica Hess
      • Address: Health and Welfare Bldg, 4th floor 
        Harrisburg, PA 17105 
      • Phone: 717-787-5112

    This division manages all aspects of ODP data in EDW, generate queries and analysis in support of program activities, maintains Claims Resolution hotline and assists providers to resolve billing issues.

    • Contact
      • Chief: James Peters, Chief 
      • Address: Health and Welfare Bldg, 5th floor 
        Harrisburg, PA 17120 
      • Phone: 717-214-2795

    Bureau Information

    Director

    • Jenn Newell

    Contact Information

