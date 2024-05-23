Bureau of Financial Management and Program Support

The Bureau of Financial Management of Program Support prepares budgets and budget revisions, county allocations, federal expenditure reports, provides fiscal management of the private Intermediate Care Facilities for persons with intellectual disabilities program and Targeted Services Management program.
Divisions
This division provides budget analysis for each appropriation, prepares allocation letters for counties, processes payment and adjustment transactions in SAP and PROMISe, prepares fiscal component of federal expenditure reports.
- Contact
- Chief: Monica Hess
- Address: Health and Welfare Bldg, 4th floor
Harrisburg, PA 17105
- Phone: 717-787-5112
This division manages all aspects of ODP data in EDW, generate queries and analysis in support of program activities, maintains Claims Resolution hotline and assists providers to resolve billing issues.
- Contact
- Chief: James Peters, Chief
- Address: Health and Welfare Bldg, 5th floor
Harrisburg, PA 17120
- Phone: 717-214-2795
Bureau Information
Director
- Jenn Newell
Contact Information
- Address: Health and Welfare Bldg, 4th floor, Harrisburg, PA 17105
- Phone: 717-787-2820
- Email: RA-Ratesetting@pa.gov