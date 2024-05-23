The .gov means its official.

Get connected, stay updated!
- Join the OLTL Bureau of Human Services Licensing ListServ
- PCH ListServ Archives — Prior to June 2022
- ALR ListServ Archives — Prior to June 2022
What's New?
- 11/21/2024 — 2025 SSI Cost of Living Adjustment
-
Need to report a change in PCH/ALR administrator? Please utilize the BHSL Administrator Change Form.
-
Considering opening or purchasing a PCH or ALR? Please see the Licensure Tool Kit on the Application for a Human Services License Page.
-
Looking for information about an existing PCH or ALR? Please visit the Human Services Provider Directory.