The Bureau of Fee-for-Service Programs (BFFSP) administers most provider-related operational components of the traditional Medicaid program.

Bureau activities include: administration of provider screening and enrollment across the entire Medicaid and CHIP programs, administration of provider and recipient call centers for inquiries and technical assistance, clinical review for authorization of services covered under the FFS delivery system including inpatient and outpatient hospitals, ambulatory surgical center and facility services, and authorization of those services/items as designated on the Medical Assistance (MA) fee schedule. The Bureau also administers the MA covered drug program; and administers an Intense Medical Case Management program for individuals in the FFS delivery system who have complex medical needs.